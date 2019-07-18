Vroom-vroom, rev your engines!

Don't let the name scare you. Non-gearheads and non-psycho-rockabillies will have plenty to see and do at the fifth annual Scene of the Crash Rockabilly/Psychobilly Car Show, Friday and Saturday, at the Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St.

In addition to seeing some tricked-out wheels, people can participate in minibike and mini-drag races, a live auction, a meet-up cruise plus the ever-popular Scene of the Crash Pin-up contest.

Such bands as The Rockets, The Living Deads and the Brutally Franks also are slated to perform.

Cost for entry is $10, with kids under age 10 can get in for free. Also, you can camp for free.

For a complete rundown of events and their times, go to the Scene of the Crash Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Scene-of-the-crash-1658814634358954/).