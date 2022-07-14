Scene of the Crash Rockabilly Car Show revs up for its eighth year

How can you turn a 60-year-old Buick Skylark into a drag racer?

Jack it up, paint it red and give the dashboard a fake furry makeover, for starters.

In other words, leave it in the experienced hands of Rodney Reisdorph, who has a knack for switching up vintage automobiles by giving them some rockabilly love.

"At first, I thought a 1962 Skylark was too new a model for me," the Sioux Cityan and proud owner of a 1953 rust-colored Chevy 210 sedan, explained. "But I figured, what the hell. I needed a wintertime project and restoring cars is relaxing for me."

Reisdorph was one of the founding fathers of the Scene of the Crash Rockabilly/Psychobilly Car Show.

Currently in its eighth year, it will take place Friday and Saturday at South Sioux City's Dakota/Thurston County Fairgrounds, 1527 Stable Drive.

In addition to showing off a host of mainly post-WWII era cars, Scene of the Crash will also offer mini bike ride, hot rod dirt drags, food trucks kid activities as well as a Bettie Page-style beauty contest, hosted by Rodney Reisdorph's wife Kara, who is also a dead ringer for Page, AKA the 1950s "Queen of the Pinups."

"I knew Rodney was way into cars when we were dating," Kara Reisdorph said.

Indeed, both of the Reisdorphs call their nearly 70-year-old Chevy sedan the couple's "honeymoon car."

"We drove from Sioux City to Las Vegas in Rodney's rusty little sedan," Kara Reisdorph remembered with a laugh. "I figured it must be love since I stay married to a guy who drives cross-country in a car with absolutely no air conditioning."

While Kara prefers to stay in the passenger seat in her husband's cars, Hollie Fahrendholz can't wait to get behind the steering wheel of the 1950 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe that she and Varian Green completely refurbished.

"When you think of cars, you think it will be a guy thing," Fahrendholz said, standing in front of the cherry-red car. "But when there's a woman behind the wheel you know she means business."

Green can identify that it takes a certain personality to drive a car that has seen more than a few birthdays.

"I'll drive a vintage car to work every day," he explained. "People will see me driving on the Interstate, figuring I'd be slow or something. Then, I'll gun it and pass them with no problem."

Like Green and Reisdorph, Zach Ankrum is a Scene of the Crash veteran.

The Sioux City man is proud of his 1964 Chevy C-10 pickup truck. So is his favorite passenger.

"Kids love cars, trucks and anything that moves," Ankrum said. "When my 3-year-old daughter Rory sees me pulling in the driveway with my shiny green green pickup, she's grinning from ear-to-ear."

Rory is even happier when she and her dad make a fast getaway.

"What's your favorite thing to do when you're in daddy's truck?" Ankrum asked.

"I like it when we burnout of a parking lot," Rory said without much hesitation.

"Now, that's a girl who will be interesting to watch growing up as a teenager," Kara Reisdorph noted with a smile.

However, her husband was quick to point out that Scene of the Crash has a strong family element.

A portion of the event's proceeds will go to Midwest Welding Academy, which offers a free, weeklong welding class for teenagers.

Which is important to Reisdorph, who was a son of a gearhead and a dad of a gearhead.

"That's how a lot of us got started," he explained. "We became interested in cars because we had family members who were always fixing something interesting the garage."

Standing in front of a display of vintage cars at the Sioux City Journal parking lot, Reisdorph said Scene of the Crash differs from other car shows.

"Sometimes, you'll see guys with old-timey cars that are so valuable that they're driven on special occasions," he said, shaking his head. "Where's the fun in that?"

"At Scene of the Crash, our guys love driving their cars everywhere and don't mind the stares that come our way," Reisdorph added.

Um, please remember this is the same dude who owns a jacked-up 1962 Buick Skylark dragster with a fake fur dashboard saying it.

"I love my dragster," Reisdorph said. "It's the perfect ride for me."