Should we be worried that red-hot flames are shooting out of the exhaust pipe of a 1951 matte black Chevrolet Fleetline sedan?

Of course not. The back exhaust “flamethrower” was built by master mechanic Rodney Reisdorph III, 22, who has been tinkering with the 72-year-old Chevy since high school.

All right, the flames are getting higher while gasoline is beginning to pool along the concrete parking lot. Um, should we be worried yet?

Neither Rodney the Third not his dad, Rodney the Second, seem all that concerned.

Scene of the Crash car show preview A 1953 Chevrolet 210 sedan, left, a 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline, a 1950 Chevrolet Styleline deluxe and a 1964 Chevrolet C10 truck, right, are sho…

Wait, the flames are flaring up on the street, causing both the exhaust pipe and the car to smoke up a bit. Ah, fellas, does anyone have a fire extinguisher?

A quick-thinking Rodney Reisdorph II simply loosened the gas tank of the sedan while the son drove, back and forth over the flames, extinguishing the fire in the process.

You can already tell that this will not be the typical Weekender photo shoot.

To be fair, we never know what’s going to happen whenever time for the annual Scene of the Crash Show comes around.

Nine years ago, Reisdorph II and and a handful of other local vintage auto enthusiasts came up with the idea for the two-day festival, which combined rebuilt hot rods, drag racers, rock and roll bands and, even, a Bettie Page-style pinup contest.

This year will be no exception.

The gates of the South Sioux City Dakota/Thurston County Fairgrounds, 1527 Stable Drive, will open at 3 p.m. July 14 for mini-bike races and donut contest (a competition for leaving tire skidmarks on the ground and not for making circular pieces of fried dough).

The fun continues, beginning at 8 a.m. July 15, with an all-day swap meet, mini-dirt bike races, hot rod dirt drags, the pinup contest as well as music from The Rumours and Three Bad Jacks.

“We created Scene of the Crash to be an auto show for people who actually drove their cars to work,” Reisdorph II explained. “Most car shows revolved around automobiles that were too expensive, too vintage or too difficult to get around in.”

“On the other hand, our cars are meant to seen and meant to be ridden in,” he said, pointing to the assortment of Chevys, dating back to the ‘50s and ‘60s, which were parked in a parking lot, right in front of the Missouri River.

Scene of the Crash car show preview Rodney Reisdorph II, left, sits with his 1953 Chevrolet 210 sedan, Rodney Reisdorph III with his 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline, Hollie Fahrendholz …

For instance, Reisdorph II’s rusty 1953 Chevy sedan proved sturdy enough to get himself and his wife Kara to and from Las Vegas for their honeymoon.

“You know it’s true love when a couple can handle a cross-country trip in the middle of summer in an un-airconditioned car,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t think Kara will ever let me get rid of of our ‘honeymoon’ car. It means that much to her.”

Hollie Fahrendholz knows the feeling. She recently drove her 1950 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe, more than 900 miles to and from Oklahoma.

“My Chevy handled like a dream,” the Sioux City woman said. “Even though it was hot, if you let down all of the windows of the car, it is actually cool. I call it nature’s own air conditioning.”

Scene of the Crash car show preview Rodney Reisdorph III's 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline is equipped with a flame thrower.

Fahrendholz said she has loved cars ever since she was a little girl.

“I come from a family where all of the guys worked on cars,” she noted. “It was just their thing.”

Indeed, Reisdorph II said he learned to become a gearhead from his dad. He happily passed down the trait to his own son.

“I bought my Chevy when I was still in high school,” Reisdorph III said. “My friends either thought I was cool or I was crazy for having it.”

To this day, his 1951 Chevy Fleetline, now with its flamethrowing exhausts, remains a passion.

Which is exactly what his dad wanted for the Scene of the Crash car show.

“From the very beginning, a portion of our proceeds will go toward automotive education,” Reisdorph II said. “This year, proceeds will go to Midwest Welding Academy which is conducting a free, weeklong welding class for kids.”

Scene of the Crash car show preview Rodney Reisdorph II, left, sits with his 1953 Chevrolet 210 sedan, Rodney Reisdorph III with his 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline, Hollie Fahrendholz …

Such classes were instrumental in his life as well as the life of son’s.

“When we start Scene of the Crash, we didn’t want it to be all about cars,” Reisdorph II explained. “We wanted to have kid activities and fun stuff that would appeal to the entire family.”

“That way, we can support the next generation of hot rodders,” he added.