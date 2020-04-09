Self-quarantining at home, with a remote control in your hand

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I have cleaned the hardwood floors, vacuumed every rug, and arranged every spice bottle my ex-girlfriend left in my kitchen by order of its expiration date.

Um, just because a bottle has a "best used by June 2014" sticker on it, the cinnamon sugar is still good, right?

The world may be a mess, but my private domicile has never been so spic and span.

God, I hate COVID-19! What have you done to me? Well, you've turned me into a freakin' homebody, that's what!

Feh, I'm bored. Shouldn't I be reading a book? Hell, shouldn't I be writing a book? Or should I be mastering a new skill, learning a new language or contemplating deep thoughts in this oversize noggin of mine?

Maybe not, what's on the boob tube, anyway?

Here is the Weekender Guide to binge watching your way through a worldwide pandemic.

BEST WAY TO GET YOUR OLD SCHOOL SITCOM FIX

I'm a Gen X-er, which means my exposure to Norman Lear's TV masterpieces like "All in the Family," "Sanford & Son" and "Maude," came mostly via reruns.