Seventh annual Scene of the Crash Car Show has vroom-vroom to spare

Suffice it to say, Reisdorph, the dad, wouldn't look out of place riding shotgun alongside James Dean in "Rebel Without a Cause."

Certainly, his stylish Salvadore Dali-inspired mustache gives him an outlaw appearance.

Which fits in with a car culture that has more Elvis than it is elegant.

You see, Scene of the Crash isn't a place where the well-heeled can take out their vintage Model Ts for a yearly drive.

"Our vehicles aren't just for the sake of appearance," Reisdorph explained. "We actually drive and have fun with our cars."

Indeed, Varian Green takes his 1961 Chevrolet Bel Air to work near Port Neal on a daily basis.

"Oh yeah, people see me coming in my Bel Air," he said with a laugh.

That's because despite its old-timey aesthetics, Green's Chevy has automatic transmission, a modern engine and plenty of vroom-vroom to spare.

"People think a vintage car will be slow or something," he said. "Then, I'll surprise them by passing them on the Interstate."

"Nobody likes to be passed by someone driving a 60-year-old car," Green said.

Lots of smile-age