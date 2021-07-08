Seventh annual Scene of the Crash Car Show has vroom-vroom to spare

Rodney Reisdorph is really into vintage cars.
How can we tell? The 20-year-old man has been loving refurbishing his 1951 Chevrolet Fleetline sedan since high school.
"I had the coolest ride of anybody at East High School," Reisdorph said with a big grin.
Another way we can tell he's really into vintage cars?
Not only does Reisdorph drive a '51 Chevy Fleetline, he has the same exact model tattooed on his stomach.
Yeah, we mean really.
Perhaps, this obsession with mid-20th century automobiles runs in Reisdorph's family.
His dad -- also named Rodney Reisdorph -- is the proud owner of a 1953 Chevy 210, which Reisdorph, the elder, has also spent years restoring.
"I got my son into cars," Reisdorph, the dad, explained. "And my family was also into cars."
What better way to show off cool vintage rides than with a car show?
Both Reisdorphs are involved with the seventh annual Scene of the Crash Rockabilly/Psychobilly Car Show, which will take place July 16 and 17 at the Dakota/Thurston County Fairgrounds, 1527 Stable Drive.
In addition to showing off Post-WWII era autos, Scene of the Crash will offer mini bike rides, hot rod dirt drags, kid activities and a Bettie Page-style pin-up contest, plus live music by the Krank Daddies, StrawBilly and Big Red Rawkit Riot for your rockabilly enjoyment.
Suffice it to say, Reisdorph, the dad, wouldn't look out of place riding shotgun alongside James Dean in "Rebel Without a Cause."
Certainly, his stylish Salvadore Dali-inspired mustache gives him an outlaw appearance.
Which fits in with a car culture that has more Elvis than it is elegant.
You see, Scene of the Crash isn't a place where the well-heeled can take out their vintage Model Ts for a yearly drive.
"Our vehicles aren't just for the sake of appearance," Reisdorph explained. "We actually drive and have fun with our cars."
Indeed, Varian Green takes his 1961 Chevrolet Bel Air to work near Port Neal on a daily basis.
"Oh yeah, people see me coming in my Bel Air," he said with a laugh.
That's because despite its old-timey aesthetics, Green's Chevy has automatic transmission, a modern engine and plenty of vroom-vroom to spare.
"People think a vintage car will be slow or something," he said. "Then, I'll surprise them by passing them on the Interstate."
"Nobody likes to be passed by someone driving a 60-year-old car," Green said.
Lots of smile-age
Zach Ankrum doesn't care if strangers are impressed by his 1964 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck. He's happy with the knowledge that his 3-year-old daughter Rory loves daddy's ride.
"Kids love cars, trucks, anything that moves," Ankrum said. "When my girl sees me pulling in my shiny green pickup, she grins from ear-to-ear."
This is something Reisdorph likes to hear as well.
When he and his friends initially began the Scene of the Crash Car Show, they wanted it to be a fundraiser for the Sioux City Community School District's automotive departments.
"So many of us learned about working on cars at school," Reisdorph recalled. "We wanted to do our part by paying it forward."
The cool factor
For this year's event, they'll be raising funds and awareness for Midwest Welding Academy, a local trade school whose mission is to provide superior, quality, journeyman-level training while creating technically skilled individuals entering the welding field.
"We're all about giving young people more types of choices," Reisdorph said. "Becoming a welder will give them the kind of knowledge they can transfer to any number of industries."
But welding can also give a person a bitchin' cool ride, right?
"Our cars may not have things like seat belts or airbags or air conditioning," Reisdorph said with a shrug. "Having said that, a vintage vehicle has a built-in coolness factor."