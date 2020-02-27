Shopping winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards
Shopping winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards

From junk to art

2020 Siouxland choice Winner Secondhand Finds and Furnishings. Manager Libbi Thompson holds a sign made from reclaimed barn wood at Secondhand Finds & Furnishings in Sioux City. Many of the business' vendors take old items and repurpose them into art pieces. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

APPLIANCES

  1. Kollman Appliance, Inc.
  2. Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City
  3. Lowe’s Home Improvement

BOUTIQUE

  1. Bad Habit Boutique
  2. Boutique 20
  3. Envy My Closet

BRIDAL SHOP

  1. Freebird Bridal
  2. Dream Dress Express
  3. David’s Bridal

COIN, COLLECTIBLES & ANTIQUES

  1. Secondhand Finds & Furnishings - Singing Hills
  2. Pioneer Pickers Coins and Collectibles
  3. J&J Coins and Collectibles

ELECTRONICS

  1. Best Buy
  2. Pflanz Electronics
  3. Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City

FLOORING

  1. Curry Floor & Acoustics CO
  2. Fashion Floors Carpet One Floor & Home
  3. Knova’s Carpets, Inc.

FURNITURE

  1. HOM Furniture
  2. Mozak’s Furniture & Flooring
  3. Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City

GARDEN / GREENHOUSE

  1. Earl May Nursery & Garden Center
  2. Bomgaars
  3. Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center

GROCERY

  1. Fareway Grocery
  2. Hy-Vee
  3. Braunger’s Steak Co.

GUNS & AMMO

  1. American Brothers in Arms
  2. SCHEELS
  3. Fleet Farm

HARDWARE

  1. Wilmes Do it Best Hardware
  2. Menards
  3. Bomgaars

HOME DECOR

  1. Hobby Lobby
  2. Mod House Interiors
  3. Studio 427

JEWELER

  1. Thorpe & Company Jewellers
  2. Gunderson’s Jewelers
  3. Greenberg’s Jewelers

MATTRESSES

  1. Bargain Bedding
  2. HOM Furniture
  3. Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City

PAWN SHOP

  1. Pioneer Pickers Coins and Collectibles
  2. Mel’s Pawn Shop
  3. EZ Pawn

POOL & SPA

  1. Combined Pool and Spa
  2. Professional Pool & Spa
  3. Splash City

SHOES

  1. Rudolph’s Shoe Mart
  2. SCHEELS
  3. Fit My Feet Dakota Dunes

SPORTING GOODS

  1. SCHEELS
  2. Fleet Farm
  3. Albrecht Cycle Shop

WINDOWS

  1. Gen Pro Inc
  2. Gerkin Windows and Doors
  3. Pella Windows and Doors of North Sioux City

WOMEN’S CLOTHING

  1. Maurices
  2. SCHEELS
  3. Versona
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

