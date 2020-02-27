Shopping winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards

APPLIANCES
- Kollman Appliance, Inc.
- Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
BOUTIQUE
- Bad Habit Boutique
- Boutique 20
- Envy My Closet
BRIDAL SHOP
- Freebird Bridal
- Dream Dress Express
- David’s Bridal
COIN, COLLECTIBLES & ANTIQUES
- Secondhand Finds & Furnishings - Singing Hills
- Pioneer Pickers Coins and Collectibles
- J&J Coins and Collectibles
ELECTRONICS
- Best Buy
- Pflanz Electronics
- Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City
FLOORING
- Curry Floor & Acoustics CO
- Fashion Floors Carpet One Floor & Home
- Knova’s Carpets, Inc.
FURNITURE
- HOM Furniture
- Mozak’s Furniture & Flooring
- Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City
GARDEN / GREENHOUSE
- Earl May Nursery & Garden Center
- Bomgaars
- Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center
GROCERY
- Fareway Grocery
- Hy-Vee
- Braunger’s Steak Co.
GUNS & AMMO
- American Brothers in Arms
- SCHEELS
- Fleet Farm
HARDWARE
- Wilmes Do it Best Hardware
- Menards
- Bomgaars
HOME DECOR
- Hobby Lobby
- Mod House Interiors
- Studio 427
JEWELER
- Thorpe & Company Jewellers
- Gunderson’s Jewelers
- Greenberg’s Jewelers
MATTRESSES
- Bargain Bedding
- HOM Furniture
- Karl’s TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City
PAWN SHOP
- Pioneer Pickers Coins and Collectibles
- Mel’s Pawn Shop
- EZ Pawn
POOL & SPA
- Combined Pool and Spa
- Professional Pool & Spa
- Splash City
SHOES
- Rudolph’s Shoe Mart
- SCHEELS
- Fit My Feet Dakota Dunes
SPORTING GOODS
- SCHEELS
- Fleet Farm
- Albrecht Cycle Shop
WINDOWS
- Gen Pro Inc
- Gerkin Windows and Doors
- Pella Windows and Doors of North Sioux City
WOMEN’S CLOTHING
- Maurices
- SCHEELS
- Versona