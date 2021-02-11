Sioux City Art Center celebrates Iowa State Parks' centennial with '20 Artists, 20 Parks' exhibit

Details

WHAT: "20 Artists, 20 Parks," a traveling exhibit organized by Iowa State University, the Iowa Arts Council and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources

WHEN: Now through May 9

WHERE: Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.

THINGS TO KNOW: Due to COVID-19 concerns, face masks or coverings are required and so is social distancing. Hand-sanitizing stations are also available. Admission is free and the Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.