Sioux City artist Chelstad reflects on befriending artistic biggies and living out his dreams

On an otherwise quiet Saturday afternoon, Paul Chelstad's cellphone was in constant ping mode while sitting on a table in his living room.

That was because friends of the Sioux City-based artist were alerting him to the goings-on at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Only a few days earlier, rioters ransacked the Capitol as legislators voted to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. At least, five people died, including two police officers.

"There are certain years in which you say to yourself what the hell is going on?" Chelstad said with a groan.

A 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON' SORT OF YEAR

Such "what the hell is going on" years included 2001, when terrorists destroyed the World Trade Center, which resulted in nearly 3,000 fatalities on Sept. 11., as well as 1968, which saw the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. and the murder attempt (by feminist author Valerie Solanas) on life of artist Andy Warhol.

"I think 2020 will go down as a 'what the hell' year," Chelstad noted as his cellphone continued.

But it is now 2021.

"See, 2020 refuses to leave," he said. "That's how bad things have gotten."