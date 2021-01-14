Sioux City artist Chelstad reflects on befriending artistic biggies and living out his dreams

On an otherwise quiet Saturday afternoon, Paul Chelstad's cellphone was in constant ping mode while sitting on a table in his living room.
That was because friends of the Sioux City-based artist were alerting him to the goings-on at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Only a few days earlier, rioters ransacked the Capitol as legislators voted to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. At least, five people died, including two police officers.
"There are certain years in which you say to yourself what the hell is going on?" Chelstad said with a groan.
A 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON' SORT OF YEAR
Such "what the hell is going on" years included 2001, when terrorists destroyed the World Trade Center, which resulted in nearly 3,000 fatalities on Sept. 11., as well as 1968, which saw the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. and the murder attempt (by feminist author Valerie Solanas) on life of artist Andy Warhol.
"I think 2020 will go down as a 'what the hell' year," Chelstad noted as his cellphone continued.
But it is now 2021.
"See, 2020 refuses to leave," he said. "That's how bad things have gotten."
Despite that, times of strife can also prove productive for artists. Indeed, "Just Say Yes," a show featuring several of Chestad's more politically provocative pieces will be featured at an exhibit that starts at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Sioux City Conservatory of Art's The Block Gallery, 1307 Pierce St.
"Probably without meaning to do it, Donald Trump has inspired more protest art than any other recent U.S. president," he said.
Born in Sioux City in 1948, Chelstad is best known locally for the large murals that greeted music fans at the former Uncle John's Records or the outdoor, graffiti-style mural at Rocklin Manufacturing Co.
However, the self-professed "street artist" has art on display around the world.
AN ARTIST GETS AN EARLY START
Which isn't too bad for Chelstad, who was encouraged to pursue art at an early age by parents Norman and Kathlyn Chelstad.
"Other parents would try to get their kids to consider more realistic dreams," he said with a chuckle. "Not my mom and dad."
It certainly helped that Chelstad's best friend in elementary school was a girl named Marilynn.
"Marilynn was the only Chinese girl at my school and her family was one of the few Asian families in Sioux City," he said, smiling at the memory. "She was exotic in a way I knew I could never be."
Eventually, Marilynn and her family moved to Southern California. Years later, she became known as M.K. Yee, an award-winning photojournalist who spent more than four decades at the New York Times.
"I still keep in touch with Marilynn and her husband," Chelstad said. "They're fabulous people."
A CRESCENT CITY SOJOURN
Indeed, Marilynn's example may have inspired Chelstad to leave the safe confines of home and see the world. Initially studying art at Wayne State College, in Wayne. Nebraska, he transferred to the University of Southwestern Louisiana, moving to New Orleans in the late 1960s.
"New Orleans was as close to living in a foreign country as you could get without actually moving abroad," Chelstad said. "It was the period of time of when (novelist) John Kennedy O'Toole originally wrote 'A Confederacy of Dunces' and it was glorious, living a bohemian lifestyle."
Working as an art instructor, a sales clerk and New Orleans' "worst waiter," he continued to paint whenever he could.
"I didn't have much money but I got to be an artist for a while," Chelstad said, adding ironic quotation marks for emphasis.
Still, he returned to Sioux City in 1975.
"I was burnt out," Chelstad said of his five-year return. "I needed to be home."
MAKING IT IN NEW YORK, RUBBING SHOULDERS WITH A-LISTERS
He eventually settled in New York in 1980, during a heady era when such artists as Keith Haring and Jean Michel Basquiat were making waves with graffiti-inspired pop art.
So was Alex Valluari, a Brazilian-born pioneer in street art who befriended Chelstad, introducing him to stenciling on public walls throughout the greater New York.
"Alex and I were graffiti-ing up Little Italy one night when we were stopped by a couple of cops," Chelstad explained. "The cops could've arrested us on the spot but didn't. They just turned around, saying Alex and I had real talent."
Fashion designer Patricia Field ("Sex & The City," "The Devil Wears Prada") obviously agreed. One of Chelstad's originals -- which, weirdly featured Andy Warhol lifting up his shirt to show off scars from his assassination attempt -- hung in her store for years.
Eventually, Chelstad left New York to care for his aging parents in Sioux City.
Yet, the experiences he encountered could fill a library of biographies.
ENCOUNTERING A 'NAKED CIVIL SERVANT' AND PARTYING WITH PEEPS FROM 'DOWN UNDER'
For instance, Chelstad will never forget the time when British-born raconteur Quintin Crisp ("The Naked Civil Servant") invited him for a glass of whisky in his apartment. Or, how about the time when Chelstad and his childhood friend M.K Yee traveled with chain-smoking Aboriginals for a photo shoot?
"New York was a very different place back then," he said wistfully. "That's for sure."
Many of the artists Chelstad looked up to died at a young age. Basquiat died from a heroin overdose in 1988 while Haring died from AIDS in 1990.
Even his friend and mentor Alex Vallauri succumbed from AIDS in 1987.
"I remember testing for AIDS and was completely devastated when the doctor told me I was negative," Chelstad said. "I fought the doctor, insisting I'm the most positive person in the world. Then, the doctor said, testing negative for AIDS was a good thing."
SURVIVING A SECOND PANDEMIC
While his cellphone continued to ping with news updates, Chelstad grabbed himself a beer from the fridge.
"This beer is a lager called Simpler Times and is brewed by a company called Grain Belt," he said, reading the label. "Apparently, it was brewed in a simpler time before good beer was discovered."
That's OK, since Chelstad acknowledged that we were living in such a crazy time.
"I've made it through one pandemic (AIDS) pretty well," Chelstad said, knocking on wood. "If I can stay away from COVID, I'll make it through pandemic No. 2."
He'll be fine as long as he has his art.
"People ask, will I ever retire," Chelstad said, shaking his head. "When they'll eventually take me out of my house, feet first, I'll have my art supplies in my hands."