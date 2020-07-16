Sioux City body positivity event slated for weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Photographer Sarah Gill said she wanted women to come together and embraced their bodies, so last year she started "Let Free Your Wild."

Gill said the two-hour women-only event will help women of all body types feel empowered. Let Free Your Wild will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Gill said women need to RSVP on her Facebook page, www.facebook.com/letfreeyourwild, in order to attend. She said she will provide those who RSVP more information about the event and where it will be held.

Gill said women who come to the program will strip down to their underwear, meditate, and take photos that help them gain a different perspective of their bodies.

Gill said by having them strip down, they will remove the walls they built up around themselves and be able to embrace their bodies.

Gill said she wants women to not feel pressured about the way they should look.

“This event is for the woman who doesn’t feel worthy enough in her body, who questions her worth based on how she looks and her size.”