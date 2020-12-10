Sioux City Christmas decor expert sets up shop with her best materials

While she ships many of her collectibles to a national audience, Collett's homemade wreaths are too fragile to mail.

"It would break my heart, knowing something so special might break in the mail," she said. "That's why I have them on display at Memory Lane."

Indeed, many of the items Collett places on wreaths are part of her personal collections or are items that were given to her.

"People know me as the 'Christmas lady,'" she said with a laugh. "I have that reputation."

This time of the year, Collett reflects upon her own childhood.

"The holidays were just so special to me and my family," she explained. "It didn't have anything to do with the presents. It had everything to do with the experience, sights and sounds of the season."

For instance, Collett remembers Dean Martin or Mel Torme playing on the stereo. Or the wonderful aroma of food emanating from her mom's kitchen.

Plus she recalls the quirkier things about growing up in the Midwest in the 1970s.

"When I was a little girl, candles were big," Collett said. "But there were candles that we could burn as well as candle that were too nice to use."