Sioux City e-sports team brings out the competitiveness of gamers

Can you get Carpal Tunnel Syndrome through massive mouse usage?

That entered the mind of 10th grader Jack Coyle as he and other North High School Esports players discussed strategy in the middle of a spirited game of "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege."

"I imagine the worst injury for a gamer is hurting his hand or wrist," he said, rapidly tapping a computer mouse with one hand and a laptop keyboard with the other. "You won't injure yourself like in other sports but you can get hurt."

Coyle and crew are serious when it comes to computer games. Plus they're getting closer in making gaming a respectable high school sport.

GAMING BRINGS OUT A DIFFERENT SORT OF ATHLETE

That was Jose Ramirez's dream when he founded North's first Esports club about two years ago.

"I thought it would be fun to bring kids with a similar interest together," the 11th grader explained. "As the club grew bigger, I figured we should start thinking in terms of tournaments."

This dream will soon become a reality since the Esports team recently accepted a $5,000 grant from the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to purchase dedicated computers and Esports-friendly swag, according to adviser Travis Monk.