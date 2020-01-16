Sioux City educators write about 'Duct Tape Killer' in new book

In the summer of 1994, Larissa Dumansky, a 29-year-old recent emigre from Ukraine, mysteriously disappeared after working the night shift at Sioux Falls' John Morrell & Co meatpacking plant.
Her remains were later discovered in a shallow grave, near Lake Vermillion in Northeast Minnesota.
Two years later, Piper Streyle, 28, a wife and a Bible Camp teacher, was abducted from her Canistota, S.D., home as her two young children looked on helplessly.
Streyle's body was never found.
Both women, who didn't know the other, were victims of Robert Leroy Anderson, who was nicknamed the "Duct Tape Killer," due to his usage of the product that linked the two crimes.
In April 1999, a Sioux Falls jury convicted Anderson of kidnapping and murdering Dumansky and raping and murdering Streyle. Anderson was sentenced to death by lethal injection but he subsequently committed suicide just four years later.
Phil Hamman, a Sioux City East High School English teacher, remembered reading about the case. He and his wife Sandra Hamman, a Spalding Park Elementary School special education teacher, were both authors of two best-selling, nonfiction books revolving around the "Gitchie Girl" murders of four teenage boys and the rape of a 13-year-old in the Gitchie Manitou State Preserves in Northwest Iowa in the fall of 1973.
"These sorts of thing aren't supposed to happen around here," Phil Hamman said. "When they do, people remember."
"Duct Tape Killer: The True Inside Story of Sexual Sadist & Murderer Robert Leroy Anderson," the Hammans' new true crime book, will be available for purchase at online book retailers like Amazon.com as well as a few local businesses, beginning Tuesday.
The couple co-wrote "Duct Tape Killer" with Larry Long, the former South Dakota state attorney general who as assistant attorney general spent three years on the prosecution of Anderson.
"(Long) kept every note and every piece of research associated with the case," Sandy Hamman said. "Just as important, he remembered everything involving Anderson."
This was important to Sandy Hamman, who is the detailed-oriented of the writing team.
"Sandy gets caught up in the nuts and bolts of the story," Phil Hamman said. "I know we're not writing a book for lawyers. This is a book meant to be read by people who are interested in true crimes."
Which apparently includes a large swath of readers.
According to Phil Hamman, audiences are drawn to crime dramas like "Law & Order" as well as a number of reality-based shows focusing on well-known homicides.
"At the heart of every crime is an element of human drama," Sandra Hamman said.
That includes Anderson, whom Phil Hamman described as "pure evil."
"(Anderson) was kind of like a Ted Bundy in that he had a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-type of personality," he explained. "Certain people saw Anderson as a family man while he was anything but that."
Sandra Hamman said she and her husband spent many sleepless nights investigating Anderson's crimes.
"Memories of the crimes continue to haunt investigators more than 20 years after it happened,' she explained. "That was also the case with Phil and me."
The Hammans' say a portion of the proceeds from "Duct Tape Killer' will go toward area agencies that focus on domestic abuse and assault.
"Perhaps, by shining a light on a sad situation, we can prevent a future crime from occurring," Sandra Hamman said.