Sioux City educators write about 'Duct Tape Killer' in new book

"These sorts of thing aren't supposed to happen around here," Phil Hamman said. "When they do, people remember."

"Duct Tape Killer: The True Inside Story of Sexual Sadist & Murderer Robert Leroy Anderson," the Hammans' new true crime book, will be available for purchase at online book retailers like Amazon.com as well as a few local businesses, beginning Tuesday.

The couple co-wrote "Duct Tape Killer" with Larry Long, the former South Dakota state attorney general who as assistant attorney general spent three years on the prosecution of Anderson.

"(Long) kept every note and every piece of research associated with the case," Sandy Hamman said. "Just as important, he remembered everything involving Anderson."

This was important to Sandy Hamman, who is the detailed-oriented of the writing team.

"Sandy gets caught up in the nuts and bolts of the story," Phil Hamman said. "I know we're not writing a book for lawyers. This is a book meant to be read by people who are interested in true crimes."

Which apparently includes a large swath of readers.