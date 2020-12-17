Sioux City Gifts offers up Siouxland-centric face masks, T-shirts and specialty gift baskets

Hanging from a board toward the front of Lou Ann Lindblade's Sioux City Gifts are a series of magnet boasting sayings like "Isolation SUX," "Quarantine SUX" and "Shelter in Place SUX."

A little farther back in the 1922 Pierce St. shop is a black face mask with "Covid-19 SUX" in white lettering.

We may not be geniuses but we sense a definite pattern. Does stuff at Sioux City Gifts, um, you know, "SUX?"

Yes, and Lindblade is very proud to sell it to you.

Around the world, Sioux City's Sioux Gateway Airport has become known for its very memorable three-letter Federal Aviation Administration designation code.

Anyone who has flown to and from our airport knows what "SUX" stands for.

When a city has such a memorable-if-unfortunate moniker, you can either hang your head in shame or you roll with it.

Lindblade is rolling with and making a profit as well.

"Sioux City is known as 'SUX' across the nation and around the world," she said. "It sets us apart."

What sets Sioux City Gifts apart is a Siouxland-centric line of merchandise.