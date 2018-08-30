Acclaimed Hollywood directors with Sioux City roots, Ron Clements and John Behring, will headline the 14th annual Sioux City International Film Festival (SCIFF).
Over the course of five days, the SCIFF will feature film workshops, a screening of Clements’ Disney film “Moana,” more than 60 independent films and the world premiere of “The Truman Decision,” a film by Siouxland native, Adam Gonshorowski, about President Harry S. Truman’s decision to end World War II.
Clements has worked on Disney classics including, among many others, "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin" and "The Great Mouse Detective," the film that launched his career after working in Sioux City at KCAU.
Behring has directed over 100 episodes of shows including "Gotham," "Blue Bloods," "Grimm," "Arrow," "The Flash" and numerous others.
With events taking place on Wednesday through Friday at Stony Creek Hotel and Conference Center and Saturday and Sunday at the Orpheum, there will be many genres of films to view and learning activities in which to take part.
Most films at the festival are shorts, which mean they are 30 minutes or less.
Genres include a local film showcase, documentary shorts, LGBTQ shorts, comedy shorts, animation shorts, horror/sci-fi/fantasy shorts and drama shorts. Also on Sunday, the silent film, "Wings," will be shown, which will be free to veterans and their families.
Artist in Residence Workshops will feature Clements, Behring, George Lindblade and Dave Gross talking about their respective duties in the film industry.