Schedule

Sept. 12

Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center

1:30 pm – Local Film Showcase, Salon C

“The Captain and Me,” by Justise Brundage, Wayne, NE

“Hidden Treasures Among Us,” by Sue Headley, Sioux City, IA

“Infection,” by Sean McGarry, Sioux City, IA

“Outlaw Trail: An Old West Music Video,” By Tom Schoening, Sioux City, IA

“Sandhills Cowboy,” by Brigitte Timmerman, Omaha, NE

“Sioux City Conservatory of Music Documentary,” by Brendan Smyth, Sioux City, IA

6:15 pm – Documentary Filmmaker Q&A, Salon A

7:00 pm – Documentary Shorts, Salon A

“Children of the Dust,” by Dan Sadgrove, New Zealand

“Father,” by Imogen Kate Hopper, Australia

“The Happiness Machine,” by Rebecca Blumhagen, New York, NY

“Jerusalem Voices,” by Marc Kornblatt, Madison, WI

“Little Fiel,” by Irina Patkanian, Brooklyn, NY

“Marieke,” by Thomas C. Johnson, Wisconsin

“Portrait: A Ballet Film in Four Movements,” by Jack Meggers, Des Moines, IA

“Tailing Pond,” by Saurav Vishnu, India

“The Secret to Longevity,” by Nikolia Apostolou, Greece

“This is Our Land,” by Ryan Bort and David Poyzer, Des Moines, IA

7:30 pm – Encore Screening of Local Film Showcase, Salon C

10:00 pm – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders

Sept. 13

Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center

1:00 pm – Artist in Residence Workshop, “The Art and Craft of Directing,” by John Behring, Salon C

1:30 pm – Encore Screening of Documentary Shorts, Salon A

3:30 pm – Artist in Residence Workshop, “Filmmakers’ Roundtable: The Nuts and Bolts of Independent Filmmaking,” moderated by John Behring, Salon C

6:00 pm – “Snapshots” Feature Film Screening, Q&A with Jan Corran and cast members following the film, Salon A

8:00 pm – LGBTQ Shorts, Salon A

“Best of Luck,” by Natalie London, USA

“EVOKE,” by Asia LeMasters, USA

“Haircut,” by Jason Phillips, USA

“Heather Has Four Moms,” by Jeanette Buck and Rani Crowe, USA

“Summer,” by Pearl Gluck, USA

“Uniform,” by Ellie Foumbi & Michael Niederman, New York, NY

“Work,” by Sam Griffin, Los Angeles, CA

10:00 pm – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders

Sept. 13

Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center

11:30 – Artist in Residence Workshop, “Lunch with the Legends,” an informal conversation with John Behring, Ron Clements, George Lindblade, and Dave Gross about mentorships and career beginnings at Channel 9, Salon C

12:00 pm – Encore Screening of LGBTQ Shorts, Salon A

1:30 pm – Artist in Residence Workshop, “45 Years at Disney,” by Ron Clements, Salon C

3:30 pm – Artist in Resident Workshop, “Sioux City to Hollywood: Anything is Possible,” by Ron Clements and John Behring, Salon C

7:00 pm – Comedy Shorts, Salon A

“Baggage,” by Andi Behring, Los Angeles, CA

“The Busker Kid,” by Kevin Durr and Kristy Walsh, Philadelphia, PA

“Fifteen,” by Kara Hakanson, St. Paul, MN

“The Old-Men,” by Jordan Inconstant, France

“Rag Dolls,” by Justin and Kristin Schaack, Richfield, MN

“Sac de Merde,” by Arielle Haller-Silverstone and Greg Chwerchak, New York, NY

10:00 pm – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders

Sept. 14

Orpheum Theatre

10:00 am – “The Truman Decision,” written and directed by Adam Gonshorowski, starring Greg Giles, both from Sioux City. Q&A with director and cast following the film

1:00 pm – “A Ron Clements Homecoming,” featuring a screening of “Moana“ and a behind-the-scenes look at how this classic was made

4:00 pm – Animation Shorts

“Hoan Alone: Personal Stories from the Bridge,” by Aaron Johnson, Milwaukee, WI

“Icons,” by Ronnie Cramer, USA

“Negative Spaces,” by Michaela Wadzinski, Lincoln, NE

“Panic Attack,” by Eileen O'Meara, USA

“The Pattern,” by Azad Jannati, Iran

“Sonder,” by Neth Nom, San Francisco, CA

7:00 pm – “A Night in Gotham,” with John Behring, who will screen the “Gotham” episode titled, “This Ball of Mud and Meanness,” and deconstruct it from a director’s point of view

9:15 pm – Horror/Sci-Fi/Fantasy Shorts

“Candlelight Witch,” by Becca, Studio City, CA

“Chateau Savignon,” by David E. Munz-Marie, Brooklyn, NY

“Fly Trap,” by Connor Bland, Los Angeles, CA

“Goodnight Gracie,” by Stellen Kendrick, Los Angeles, CA

“In Her Image,” by Nikoloz Kevkhishvili, Atlanta, GA

“Last Tree Standing,” by Agnes Peck-McGregor, Australia

“Mi-Fi,” by David Mair, Vadnais Heights, MN

“Mr. Pointy,” Sioux Falls, SD

“Operation Safehouse,” by Alex Sitnik, UK

“Painted Skin,” by Leiqi Lin, USA

“The Quiet Room,” by Sam Wineman, Los Angeles, CA

“Witches of Wonder,” by John Gigrich,USA

11:30 – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders

Sept. 15

Orpheum Theatre

Noon – Silent Film Sunday featuring “Wings,” with guest organist Jeff Rapsis (free to veterans and their families)

3:00 pm – Drama Shorts

“A Month,” by Zgjim Terziqi, Kosovo

“Je Suis,” by Faith Strongheart, Los Angeles, CA

“LA Fadeaway,” by Meg Sutton, Los Angeles, CA

“Meer Bel Nacht” (The Sea at Night), by Kim Fabienne Hertinger, Germany

“The Scary Ham,” by Sue Mroz, Chicago, IL

“Spinosaurus,” by Tessa Hoffe, UK (Scotland, director from New Zealand)

“What Remains of You,” by Kevin Dresse, France

6:00 pm – Best of the Fest Awards Program, with screening of the jury’s six best films of the festival, announcement of audience choice award winners, voting on best of the festival audience choice, and announcement of juried grand prize winner

9:00 pm – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders