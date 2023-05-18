Books are cool, even during the long, hot days of summer.

That’s why Michael Maxwell, the readers service specialist librarian recently compiled fiction and nonfiction books for the Sioux City Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Tracker & Prize Guide.

“There are plenty of summer reading programs geared toward kids,” he said. “Three years ago, we decided to get grownups involved with reading.”

This year’s eclectic selection of 12 books will, more or less, follow the theme of finding one’s voice.

Among the most unusual books is “It Can’t Happen Here,” Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 dystopian political novel which describes a U.S. dictator whose rise to power is similar to Adolf Hitler.

More contemporary is Sara Novic’s 2022 novel “True Biz,” which takes place in a school for the deaf and, even, offers a tutorial in American Sign Language (ASL).

Fans of pop star Beyonce might already be familiar with the work of poet Warsan Shire, whose book “Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head” is also a summer reading selection.

“Beyonce used several of Shire’s poems in her ‘Lemonade’ album,” Maxwell said.

Graphic novel devotees will enjoy Marjane Satrapi’s “Persepolis,” which is an illustrated memoir about growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution.

“A graphic novel or a book of poetry are perfect examples of literature you can read on the go,” Maxwell said. “You can read it cover to cover or, maybe, a few pages wherever you want. They’re more accessible than a traditional novel or biography.”

Several nonfiction entries can be enjoyed in hardcover or as an eBook.

They include “A Little Devil in America,” which is Hanif Abdurraqib’s critically-acclaimed book examining Black art, music and culture, to Kim Kelly’s “Fight Like Hell,” the untold story of American labor union that even namechecks Sioux City in its pages.

Maxwell is encouraging everyone to sign up for the Beanstack Tracker App (siouxcitylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365), which will record activities to earn badges that will improve a person’s chance to win prizes.

“The prizes can be anything from water bottles to art pieces to a vinyl record player,” Maxwell said. “This year’s grand prize is a ‘staycation’ package, courtesy of The Warrior Hotel.”

Don’t worry, there is no cost involved joining the Library’s Summer Reading Program.

“You do not even have to read any of the recommended books to earn a badge,” Maxwell said. “You can read another book or, even, a magazine, an audiobook and a music CD, instead, and still be eligible for a prize.”

However, he would prefer people to read his summer reading selections.

“We literally have books that should satisfy every interest, from beach reads to more serious fare,” Maxwell said.

Still, he is gratified by the response he’s gotten from past Adult Summer Readings Programs.

“Summertime is a perfect time to get back into a good book,” Maxwell said.