Sioux City man goes prehistoric with new workout dietary powder

The advertising mascot for Mauricio Rodriguez may be a long-extinct, prehistoric beast but the Sioux City-based entrepreneur insists his new product is actually cutting edge.

Specifically, the East High School graduate is the manufacturer of Pre-mitive, a pre-workout supplement which is available at Rexius Nutrition Eat Fit Go, 4501 Southern Hills Drive.

In case you don't know, a pre-workout supplement -- or a "pre-workout," for short -- is a generic term for a product that athletes and weightlifters use to increase energy, endurance and focus.

They can also help a person recover from fatigue after an especially grueling workout.

Most supplements contain stimulants like caffeine, creatine and amino acids in various dosages. Rodriguez, an experienced weightlifter and owner of a company called OUTCRY Corp., said he acted a "lab rat" for Pre-Mitive, adjusting the level of each ingredient for peak performance.

"It worked on the days that I went to the gym as well as the days that I didn't," he said.

Alright, here is the disclaimer.

A pre-workout supplement is just that. It's a dietary supplement and not medicine or a bottle of vitamins.

"If you have any health issues or a sensitivity, don't take supplements," Rodriguez said. "If you experience digestive problems, an irregular heartbeat or a rise in your heartbeat, stop your workout and seek out medical attention immediately."

This is why he wanted the label on each bottle of Pre-Mitive to clearly spell out what's inside it.

In addition to the list of ingredients and their levels, Pre-Mitive also has a cartoon wooly mammoth.

"An artist from Universal Studios created our wooly mammoth," Rodriguez said. "We went with it because it will always stand out on a shelf full of similar products."

If Rodriguez sounds like an experienced marketer, well, it's because he is.

More than six years ago, the Weekender profiled Rodriguez and his friend TJ Frederickson when they created Bridge Messenger, a mobile social networking app that linked together several social media sites.

"I've always been a bit of an entrepreneur," Rodriguez said. "I figured if I can't hit the goldmine myself, I can become the guy who creates a better shovel."

Which is what Pre-Mitive is all about.

It won't guarantee you'll look like the next Marvel movie superhero, but it may boost your endurance at the gym.

And you might recognize Pre-Mitive Glacier Pop's distinct flavor.

"We formulated the powder to taste like a certain, well-known popsicle," Rodriguez suggested.

When Rodriguez was growing up, he wanted to make it big by the time he turned 25.

"That didn't happen," the now 31-year-old said. "Now, the goal is make big by the time I turn 35."

If not, then, Rodriguez has worked out a way to help other people to work out more effectively.