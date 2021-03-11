Sioux City muralist blurs line between art show and music show

Even more than that, music influenced an artistic streak in Hammond.

First of all, she made a costume and went as musician Buckethead for four Halloweens in a row.

Wait, isn’t Buckethead that guy who used to play with Guns N’ Roses and, whom Guitar World Magazine named one of “25 Weirdest Guitarists of All Time”?

“Yeah, I like him a lot,” Hammond answered.

SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME

As much as she was drawn to bucket-helmeted musicians, Hammond also enjoyed putting pen to paper.

“I’d doodle by making geometric shapes and circles and stuff,” she said. “I’d do it when I was in a dark mood or when I was in a happy mood.”

It wasn’t until a few years ago that Hammond decided to add a splash of paint to her art.

“I love doing artistic things, whether it is in music or in art,” she said. “They are both a reflection of who I am as a person.”

THE SOUND AND THE FURY