Sioux City muralist blurs line between art show and music show

Going to a rock show, you want to see the swagger of the singer as well as the grinding of the guitarist, right?
Well, what about the swish-swish-swish brushstrokes of the muralist who is immortalizing the evening with acrylic on canvas?
Jessica Hammond, lead guitarist for the group Brainwreck and bassist for Fall of Kings, has recently combined her love of rock with her passion for painting.
Under the pseudonym “Brutal Doodles,” the 24-year-old Sioux City woman has been booking shows that mash up the fine arts with the performing arts.
In February, Hammond appeared with Battle of the Band winners Artificial Stars for a show and, just last week, she was part of an all-acoustic night, featuring Spencer Aspleaf, Dave Hansen, Hilly Hooks and the Electric Psychedelic Robot – as well as fellow artist Kitty Kitty Bang Bang – for a gig at Vangarde Arts.
“When I’m doing art at a music show, it definitely is a part of the performance,” she explained. “I am totally inspired by the music.”
DRIVEN TO DOODLE
By the time she turned 13, Hammond began playing music. Whether it was the piano, mandolin or guitar, she felt the need to play.
“I loved heavy metal, classic rock, indie rock, you name it,” she recalled. “I loved listening to it and, beginning in high school, I start playing in bands.”
Even more than that, music influenced an artistic streak in Hammond.
First of all, she made a costume and went as musician Buckethead for four Halloweens in a row.
Wait, isn’t Buckethead that guy who used to play with Guns N’ Roses and, whom Guitar World Magazine named one of “25 Weirdest Guitarists of All Time”?
“Yeah, I like him a lot,” Hammond answered.
SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME
As much as she was drawn to bucket-helmeted musicians, Hammond also enjoyed putting pen to paper.
“I’d doodle by making geometric shapes and circles and stuff,” she said. “I’d do it when I was in a dark mood or when I was in a happy mood.”
It wasn’t until a few years ago that Hammond decided to add a splash of paint to her art.
“I love doing artistic things, whether it is in music or in art,” she said. “They are both a reflection of who I am as a person.”
THE SOUND AND THE FURY
And as a person, Hammond tended to like things a bit on the loud side. We get the impression since she is also a budding audio engineer who studied at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Hammond’s love of sound helped her to land a gig as a stagehand at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Increasingly, she also discovered that there were many musicians who also had an artistic side.
That came in handy when Hammond got involved with the Alley Art Festival, an annual event that gives artists a platform by creating large-scale murals in the alleyways of several downtown Sioux City businesses.
This was how she began connecting the dots with Vangarde Arts owner Brent Stockton, who encouraged Hammond’s artistic aspirations.
AT THE INTERSECTION OF ARTISTRY AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
So did John Paul Engel, whose University of Iowa-backed Venture School for Entrepreneurship allowed her to rethink the outdated concept of a starving young artist.
“I want to find a way to make a living with my art,” Hammond explained, noting she sells pieces at pop-up art shows while tackling assignments at businesses like High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar.
“I’ve created pieces here that are both instructional as well as nice to look at,” she said, pointing to a flavor wheel which is a centerpiece of a conference room of the North Sioux City coffee shop. “Employees use the wheel to gauge the flavor profile of the coffees they’re roasting while customers think it is just a cool mural.”
Hey, it works for us.
Don’t be fooled, Hammond is very serious about her art.
Influenced by famed Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher as well as Ten Hundred (AKA the Seattle-based artist Peter Robinson who creates YouTube videos and colorful murals around the globe), she also finds out-of-this-world inspiration.
CLOSE ENCOUNTERS (OF THE COLORFUL KIND)
“I’ve always liked drawing aliens from outer space,” Hammond said. “They pop up in a lot of my art.”
Um ... say what?
“I don’t do people very well,” she said. “Incorporating space aliens in my art is easy because they never complain.”
For instance, Hammond’s art from the Artificial Stars show included a four-eyed space inhabitant singing into a mic that is surrounded by stars.
ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE
When Hammond paints her real-time art at music shows, she likes to swing and sway to the beat.
The sounds allow her to concentrate while the groups on stage stir up her creativity.
Yet Hammond acknowledged she’s a part of the entertainment as well.
“There are music shows and there are art shows,” she explained. “What I love are ones that mash them up together.”