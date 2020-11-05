Sioux City native explores art, empathy and becoming a more informed voter

“I wanted to show people that my reasoning was well-researched,” Daniels said.

To a great extent, he is following in the footsteps of satirists who’ve been poking fun at the ruling classes since the very beginning of newspapers.

With his graphic novel background, Daniels is especially well-suited for the task.

“Upgrade Soul” presented important issues in the context of science fiction.

“Comic books, by their very nature, are accessible,” Daniels said. “You can use the format to go into many other areas.”

Certainly, he knows a thing or two about comic books, especially “indie” ones like “Upgrade Soul,” which he began working on more than 15 years ago

“I became interested in comic books when I was a kid growing up Sioux City,” Daniels remembered. “At first, I’d read traditional ‘superhero’ comic before switching over to edgier titles like Frank Miller’s ‘Sin City.’”

Even titles like DC’s “Superman” ventured in to real-life circumstances.