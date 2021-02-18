Sioux City Public Museum examines role of African-Americans in Iowa history

Walking through an exhibit, Sioux City Public Museum education curator Theresa Weaver-Basye discussed the roles Gertrude Rush, Sue M. Wilson Brown, Helen Downey and Vivian B. Smith played in Iowa’s history.
Little-known today and not well-recognized during their lifetimes, Rush, Wilson Brown, Downey and Smith fought for and succeeded in securing a woman’s right to vote.
“During a time when women as well as African-Americans lacked power, these African-American women became advocates for the suffrage movement in addition to the civil rights movement,” Weaver-Basye explained. “Since 2020 marked the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment (guaranteeing women the right to vote), it is important to remember the story of these great Iowans.”
An exhibit that is a collaboration with the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of Women, the Central Iowa Community Museum and Iowa State University’s Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, “Towards a Universal Suffrage: African American Women in Iowa and the Vote for All” doesn’t just detail the women’s suffrage movement in the early part of the 20th century, Weaver-Basye added.
“It also speaks of the systematic discrimination that Blacks were experiencing in many parts of America,” she said.
The rise of hate groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and the lynching of African-Americans were surprisingly common in the 1910s and 1920s.
“Southern Blacks moved to Iowa to escape all of that,” Weaver-Basye explained. “A move up north allowed them to carve out a portion of the American Dream.
With plenty of meatpacking plants, Iowa saw a sizable influx of Blacks during the first half of the 20th century.
This phenomenon will be examined during a special History at High Noon presentation, “Endless Possibilities,” that will be available at SiouxCityMuseum.org/history-at-high-noon, beginning Thursday.
The program, presented by the African-American Museum of Iowa, traces the lives of Iowa’s first African-Americans, the desegregation of Iowa schools and the election of President Barack Obama.
Both the exhibit as well as the History at High Noon program is part of the Sioux City Public Museum’s recognition of February as being Black History Month.
In fact, such programming isn’t limited to February.
“Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America,” by historian Patrick Phillip about the racial cleansing in Forsyth County, Georgia, in 1912, will be part of the Museum’s online book group discussion in March.
Filmmaker Jim Tillman, a former Sioux Cityan, will remember his grandfather in “The Story of George Arthur Daniels: From Forsyth County, Georgia, to Sioux City, Iowa,” in April.
“Jim’s grandfather was a young survivor of the violence,” Weaver-Basye said. “He delved into that past through an oral history with his family.”
Often time, this is the only way history can be preserved.
That’s because the story of George Arthur Daniels isn’t likely to be recounted in any history book. Plus the activities of the African-American women in Iowa Suffrage Movement weren’t chronicled in contemporary newspapers.
“All of this history would be lost if it wasn’t for the work of dedicated individuals,” Weaver-Basye said.
This included Tillman, who has created “28 Days: Moments in Black History,” which celebrates the lives of individual member of Sioux City’s African-African community. These posts are being shared on the Museum’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/Siouxcitymuseum) through the month of February.
Such recognition of the African American community is important, Weaver-Basye said.
“Black history is American history as well as local history,” she said. “It reflects who we are where we came from.”