Sioux City Public Museum examines role of African-Americans in Iowa history

Walking through an exhibit, Sioux City Public Museum education curator Theresa Weaver-Basye discussed the roles Gertrude Rush, Sue M. Wilson Brown, Helen Downey and Vivian B. Smith played in Iowa’s history.

Little-known today and not well-recognized during their lifetimes, Rush, Wilson Brown, Downey and Smith fought for and succeeded in securing a woman’s right to vote.

“During a time when women as well as African-Americans lacked power, these African-American women became advocates for the suffrage movement in addition to the civil rights movement,” Weaver-Basye explained. “Since 2020 marked the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment (guaranteeing women the right to vote), it is important to remember the story of these great Iowans.”

An exhibit that is a collaboration with the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of Women, the Central Iowa Community Museum and Iowa State University’s Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, “Towards a Universal Suffrage: African American Women in Iowa and the Vote for All” doesn’t just detail the women’s suffrage movement in the early part of the 20th century, Weaver-Basye added.

“It also speaks of the systematic discrimination that Blacks were experiencing in many parts of America,” she said.