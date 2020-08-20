Sioux City Railroad Museum cautiously reopens to public

Time slots are one hour long.

"The number of people in each group is limited to 10 unless authorized by the museum," Obermeyer said. "Signs and markers will be in place for guests to read and to direct foot traffic and keep social distance."

Masks are not required at this time but are strongly encouraged.

Obermeyer said the museum will have protective glass where close contact is expected, and occupied buildings and exhibits will be cleaned and sanitized every hour.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests to use.

The Railroad Museum hasn't scheduled any immediate programs. Obermeyer said with the current circumstances and concern over the coronavirus, they don't have a way to have programs and events that would be safe for the public and allow them to hold them effectively.

"For those that have been to the museum before they can look forward to seeing some new physical improvements to the museum complex, and for those that haven't visited they will get a chance to have a unique educational and entertaining experience," Obermeyer said.