Sioux City Railroad Museum cautiously reopens to public

The Railroad Museum is back on track.
It reopened its doors Aug. 1 with a series of protocols and guidelines that ensure the health and safety for visitors.
Deputy director TJ Obermeyer said that the facility would have opened sooner but officials felt it was best to continue to monitor the situation because of a resurgence of COVID-19.
"The main objective to being open again would be to provide a safe, educational and entertaining place to be for guests to visit during these uncertain times," Obermeyer said. "It will also give the museum an opportunity to showcase some of the improvements that staff, volunteers, and other contributors accomplished behind the scenes."
Obermeyer said the museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by reservation only. Reservations can be made at least one week in advance.
To make a reservation, Obermeyer said to call the museum at (712) 233-6996. Reservations will be scheduled in the order they were received.
Obermeyer said there would be two separate time slots per hour that can be reserved for individuals or groups starting at 10 a.m. with the last at 3 p.m.
"This process will allow us to better follow CDC and IDPH guidelines for cleanliness and sanitation," Obermeyer said. "Social distancing of at least six feet will be required on museum grounds."
Time slots are one hour long.
"The number of people in each group is limited to 10 unless authorized by the museum," Obermeyer said. "Signs and markers will be in place for guests to read and to direct foot traffic and keep social distance."
Masks are not required at this time but are strongly encouraged.
Obermeyer said the museum will have protective glass where close contact is expected, and occupied buildings and exhibits will be cleaned and sanitized every hour.
Hand sanitizer will be available for guests to use.
The Railroad Museum hasn't scheduled any immediate programs. Obermeyer said with the current circumstances and concern over the coronavirus, they don't have a way to have programs and events that would be safe for the public and allow them to hold them effectively.
"For those that have been to the museum before they can look forward to seeing some new physical improvements to the museum complex, and for those that haven't visited they will get a chance to have a unique educational and entertaining experience," Obermeyer said.
Obermeyer said that it's thanks to the dedication and collaboration between the staff and volunteers, along with the support and help they get from the community, that allows the museum to move forward.
So far, the response from the public about the reopening of the Railroad Museum has been positive.
