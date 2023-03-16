A teenage girl's prom dress is meant to be stylish, memorable and, perhaps, a tad bit dramatic.

In reality, a teenage girl's prom dress is usually too tight, too cumbersome and a nightmare to wear.

Thankfully, East High School junior Chloie Roupe has discovered a way to make female formalwear contemporary as well as comfortable.

A member of the Career Academy's fashion design pathway, she conducted market research of her peers before creating a four-piece collection that uses pajama material for dresses that are stylish enough for a formal affair yet breathable enough for a night on the dance floor.

Fashion designer Chloie Roupe Chloie Roupe, a junior fashion design student at the Sioux City Community School District's Career Academy, puts one of her designs on a dress…

Roupe will be taking her prom dress innovations to a special Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) fashion competition in Cedar Rapids, March 26 - 28.

A national nonprofit organization with more than 175,000 members in more than 5,300 chapters, the FCCLA points students towards career exploration while helping them to develop the planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision making and interpersonal communication skills needed at home and in the workplace.

Make no mistake about it, Roupe wants to take the fashion world by storm.

"My family always said I was born with a needle and thread in my hand," the 16-year-old said with a laugh. "That's an exaggeration but I can't remember a time when design wasn't important to me."

Luckily, Roupe has good genes.

"My grandma taught me how to sew," she explained. "Before that, my great-grandmother actually made a living, designing wedding gowns."

Fashion designer Chloie Roupe East High School junior Chloie Roupe displayed one of her fashion creations on a mannequin at the Career Academy. Learning how to sew from her…

For the past two years, Roupe's designs have graced the runways of the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's Sound & Style Fashion Show, which emphasized "upcycled" couture.

In case you were wondering, "upcycling" is simply a term that means giving new life or new meaning to clothing or material which would ordinarily be discarded.

Basically, upcycle designers take used clothing, embellish them by creating a more fashion-forward look.

"I basically hang around the 50 cent bin at the Goodwill for both material and inspiration," Roupe said with a smile.

What's capturing her imagination, these days, are the often over-the-top fashions of the 1990s and 2000s.

Think "Clueless" meet "Legally Blonde" meets "Beverly Hills 90210."

"I'm ever considering calling my line the 'Ciao Bella' collection to capture its campiness," Roupe explained.

Fashion designer Chloie Roupe A sketch by Chloie Roupe, a fashion design student at the Sioux City Community School District's Career Academy, is shown at the Career Academ…

Roupe is following in the footsteps of legendary designer Betsey Johnson, who is known for her whimsical yet feminine fashion aesthetic.

A member of both the 1960's era "Youthquake" movement and Andy Warhol's underground scene, Johnson soon became a fashion A-Lister after designing clothes for Warhol "superstar" Edie Sedgwick and singer Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground.

Over the course of her more than 50-year career, Johnson has been responsible for the look of such singers as Cyndi Lauper and Olivia Rodrigo while inspiring young designers like Roupe.

"I'm obsessed with Betsy Johnson," she said. "I've read her autobiography as well as other books about her."

What made Johnson appealing to Roupe was the veteran designer's sense of both fun and functionality.

This harkens back to Roupe's comfy promwear fashions.

"You can definitely go upscale by upcycling vintage fabrics and patterns," she said. "With a few embellishments, you can change a simple cotton dress into something classy while making a dated look seemed timeless."

Fashion designer Chloie Roupe East High School junior Chloie Roupe was influenced by 1990s fashions as well as by legendary designer Betsey Johnson when creating a new line…

Even better than that, a girl will actually be able to sit, dance and feel at ease in one of Roupe's upcycled outfits.

"I've known girls who've gone home early because their prom dresses were so uncomfortable," she said. "I want prom season to be memorable for all of the right reasons."

So, will we be seeing more pajama-like fashions on the catwalks in the coming years? Absolutely, if has Roupe's name attached to it.

"For a long time, fashion had to be either stylish or comfortable," she said. "I think it is time that designer started making clothes that were a bit of both."

Fashion designer Chloie Roupe Chloie Roupe, a junior fashion design student at the Sioux City Community School District's Career Academy, loves to scope out the 50 cent bin…

Fashion designer Chloie Roupe Easy High School junior Chloie Roupe has created a line formal dresses that are as comfortable as they are stylish. The 16-year-old will unvei…

Fashion designer Chloie Roupe Chloie Roupe, a junior fashion design student at the Sioux City Community School District's Career Academy pins the lining of the dress she is…