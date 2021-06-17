Siouxland Asian Festival celebrates culture through games, music and food

Pride in one's heritage is timely because of an increasing spate of crimes against members of the Asian-American community. That included a shooting spree occurring at three spas or massage parlors in the metropolitan Atlanta area on March 16.

Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were murdered during the crime spree.

"It is important for people in the Asian community to stand up for ourselves and say that we matter," La said. "Events like Asian Fest give us that chances to celebrate our heritage while educating others as an outreach."

Which is why the entire community is invited to see the beautiful costumes, the elaborate dances and, especially, the delicious cuisine of Asia.

"Americans have become accustomed to certain types of Asian food," La said. "Yet there is so much food that others haven't tried."

This includes authentically prepared comfort food from Singapore and, even, Takoyaki balls like they are made in the streets of Japan.

OK, what is Takoyaki? It's a ball-shaped snack that is made with flour, pickled ginger, green onions and minced octopus.

Think of it as a deep-fried fritter with meat made with something that used to have tentacles.