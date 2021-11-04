Siouxland Cyclists assist the Food Bank of Siouxland in a fight against hunger

Ron Begnoche probably gets around more than men half his age.

For instance, the 66-year-old Sioux City man has logged more than 5,700 miles on his Eriksen bike this year.

Begnoche, the president of Siouxland Cyclists, still has a ways to go in order to top the more-than-8,000 miles he rode in 2020.

What’s most amazing is that Begnoche, a recently retired pipefitter, only took up cycling as a hobby 12 years ago.

“I started cycling simply as a way to lose weight,” he explained. “What kept me going is the camaraderie I share with other cyclists.”

Begnoche and his fellow Siouxland Cyclists may be picking up some new friends since the organization will be sponsoring its fourth Cranksgiving fundraiser for the Food Bank of Siouxland, taking place on Saturday.

Part bike ride, part food drive and part scavenger hunt, Cranksgiving is celebrated in more than 100 cities across the United States every fall.

The ride is free and all you need to participate is a bicycle, a backpack or bag, a bike lock and around $10 - $20 to purchase (or donate) food.

Every dollar donated during Cranksgiving will allow the Food Bank of Siouxland to acquire five meals.

Check-in begins at noon Saturday at the Plumbers & Steamfitter Union Hall Local 33, 510 W. 20th St. Riders will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four food items from local grocery or convenience stores.

People who can’t make it to Cranksgiving can still submit food or monetary donations at Local 33 between now and Nov. 18.

“Cranksgiving is such a fun way to get cyclists out and doing what they love, while doing it for the good of the community,” Food Bank of Siouxland associate executive director Valerie Peterson explained.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, it has been an especially busy time for the Food Bank.

In 2020, it saw a 40 percent increase while 2021 has been nearly as busy.

“The Food Bank is on track to distribute more than 3.5 million pounds of food again in 2021,” Petersen said. “There are still many people in need in our community, especially when it comes to the distribution of meat and produce.”

Located at 1313 11th St., the Food Bank of Siouxland is home to direct service programs while working closely with agency partners, who distribute food from their pantries and feeding programs in Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Cherokee, Ida, Crawford, Monona and Woodbury counties in Iowa, as well as Burt, Dakota and Thurston counties in Nebraska.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, we’ve heard from so many people who told us that they used to donate to the Food Bank,” Petersen said. “Now, they need our assistance.”

“The pandemic has negatively impacted so many people,” Begnoche said in agreement. “Nobody chooses to experience food insecurity issues. Sometimes, unforeseen circumstances can devastate a person or an entire family.”

Which is why Cranksgiving is more important than ever.

“This event is such a visible reminder of what the Food Bank does,” Petersen said. “For many in our community, acquiring food isn’t as easy as just hopping in a car.”

Petersen said she is pleased whenever the Food Bank can partner up with other nonprofits like Siouxland Cyclists.

“Who knows?’ she asked. “For some local cyclists, (Cranksgiving) may be the last ride of the season.”

Well, maybe yes. But maybe no.

“I still have a ways to go when it comes to riding in 2021,” Begnoche said with a smile. “Plus I’ve been known to ride my bike 12 months out of the year.

“As long as you stay safe and dress warm, bicycling can be a year-long endeavor. Even in Sioux City.”

