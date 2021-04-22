Siouxland Robotics Team preps for virtual statewide STEM tournament

"I got involved with the Siouxland Robotics Club more than 10 years ago," he explained. "My daughter Tori was interested in robotics. She joined the group and I followed her."

Flash forward to the present: Tori is now a mechanical engineering student at the University of Iowa and her dad, an insurance agent, discovered he was a geek at heart.

"I don't mind nerding out on occasion," Nelson said. "Plus I'm working with a great group of kids."

Specifically, these are the types of kids who'll be tomorrow's movers and shakers.

"We have club members who want to work on computer design and we have club members who are more mechanically minded," Nelson said. "We also have members who work on marketing or public relations and may not work with the robots at all."

Nevertheless, all play key roles on Team Avengers Tech.

"This totally prepares them for the adult world where collaboration is crucial," Nelson said.

It also comes in handy when the team confronts naysayers.