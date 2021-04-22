 Skip to main content
Siouxland Robotics Team preps for virtual statewide STEM tournament
A group of young Avengers congregated inside a former Southern Hills Mall storefront on an April evening for a special, members-only meeting.

No, this clandestine get-together didn't include Captain American, Thor or the Black Widow.

This was the Avenger Tech team, of the Siouxland Robotic Club, which is a group of seventh- through 12th-grade students interested in the robotics technology field.

William Ryan and Rachel Solberg pilot the robot for their team "Avengers Tech" as they practice for the First Tech Challenge Iowa state championship competition in robotics at the Siouxland Robotics Club.

The team was strategizing for an upcoming statewide FIRST Tech Challenge in which they'll be competing with other robotics clubs from across Iowa.

Aventers Tech robotics

The "Avengers Tech" robotics team participates in a driver's meeting on a Zoom call with the head referees for the First Tech Challenge as they go over some rules for the upcoming Iowa state championship competition in robotics at the Siouxland Robotics Club in the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City.
Aventers Tech robotics

Anya O'Connor from the "Wii Play" middle school robotics team shows how its robot works in the First Lego League at the Siouxland Robotics Club.

"Most years, we'd be going to the state champions in person," Dave Nelson, a coach with the Siouxland Robotics Club, explained. "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is a virtual contest."

Virtual or not, this championship will still be intense, according to Bishop Heelan Catholic High School 10th-grader Colten Wolf.

Aventers Tech robotics

Colton Wolf, a student at Bishop Heelan Catholic high School, shows the Engineering Portfolio that his team will have to present to the judges at the First Tech Challenge Iowa state championship competition in robotics. 

"It's just as competitive as any athletic team," he said. 

Colten wasn't kidding.

Founded by inventor Dean Kamen in 1989, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST for short), gave middle school and high school kids the chances to develop the "muscle between their ears."

Conceived as "sports for the mind," the event lets students use real world application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) concepts in an atmosphere that encourages team building, entrepreneurship and sportsmanship.

Aventers Tech robotics

The robot for team "Avengers Tech" is almost ready for the First Tech Challenge Iowa state championship competition as William Ryan and Rachel Solberg practice various maneuvers in the arena.

The goal for each 2-to-15-member team: construct a cool-looking robot-on-wheels, run it through a series of challenges on a makeshift course while working the controls of a juiced-up joystick.

Specially, Team Avengers Tech must maneuver a LEGO-built robot through a computerized ring toss game. The 'bot needed to pick up a ring, fling it into one of one of three boxes, scoring points based on levels of difficulty.

Aventers Tech robotics

The robot for team "Avengers Tech" is almost ready for the First Tech Challenge Iowa state championship competition as William Ryan, left, and Rachel Solberg, both Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School students, practice various maneuvers.

For his part, Colten preferred to take on a behind-the-scene role in developing the robot while utilizing a Computer-Aided Design (CAD) program. 

Aventers Tech robotics

William Ryan, left, and Rachel Solberg pilot the robot for their team "Avengers Tech."

"We get tested on everything," he said, showing off the research the group compiled in its Engineering Portfolio. "Even virtually, the judges expect us to be on our toes."

That is especially true for William Ryan, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School ninth-grader and Rachel Solberg, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School 10th-grader. 

"Be careful, Rachel," Nelson said during a test run. "Take your time. You have enough time."

After all, Nelson's been through this drill more than a few times himself.

"I got involved with the Siouxland Robotics Club more than 10 years ago,"  he explained. "My daughter Tori was interested in robotics. She joined the group and I followed her."

Flash forward to the present: Tori is now a mechanical engineering student at the University of Iowa and her dad, an insurance agent, discovered he was a geek at heart.

"I don't mind nerding out on occasion," Nelson said. "Plus I'm working with a great group of kids."

Specifically, these are the types of kids who'll be tomorrow's movers and shakers.

"We have club members who want to work on computer design and we have club members who are more mechanically minded," Nelson said. "We also have members who work on marketing or public relations and may not work with the robots at all."

Nevertheless, all play key roles on Team Avengers Tech.

"This totally prepares them for the adult world where collaboration is crucial," Nelson said. 

It also comes in handy when the team confronts naysayers.

"When people hear about a robotics team they picture robots fighting each other," Rachel Solberg said, rolling her eyes. "That's Battlebots, for crying out loud. FIRST Tech Challenge is something completely different."

While Rachel wants to pursue cyber security when she gets older, her teammate William Ryan wouldn't mind giving engineering a try.

"This is fun," he said. "I'm getting good experience and having a good time doing it."

