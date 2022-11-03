Siouxland Sleep Out to benefit 6 nonprofits putting spotlight on homelessness

A northerly wind and a few sprinkle of rain could bring a chill to most people.

That was certainly the case for Rick Edwards who, along with Christian David, was building a makeshift tent out of nothing but rope, tarp and cardboard.

The two men, who've both experienced extended periods of homelessness, were demonstrating how to protect yourself while living on the streets.

"It's actually pretty warm inside here," Edwards said. "I've been in worse places."

"If you want to find out to how to survive on the streets, you have to ask someone who has been on the streets," said Sara Johnson, executive director of Hope Street of Siouxland.

Hope Street, which offers a safe, substance-free living environment for adult males seeking recovery, is one of the six nonprofit organizations which will benefit from the 17th Siouxland Sleep Out.

Raising awareness of homelessness, Siouxland Sleep Out is taking place at 5 p.m. Friday at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness said there are around 250 to 300 homeless people in Iowa on any given night.

Which is why Siouxland Sleep Out, which occurs the first Friday in November, is so important.

During the event, participants are encouraged to take pledges while pitching a tent -- or a cardboard box and, even, something more creative -- while experiencing what a homeless person experiences on a regular basis.

A soup line and a live auction starts at 5 p.m. Friday. A contest for both creative shelters as well as one for shelters made from found objects will begin at 6 p.m. and must be up by 8 p.m.

"We've had the creative shelter contest going on for many years," Johnson explained. "Our found object shelter contest is new and is much more challenging."

Also new this year is a "Chopped on the Streets" cooking competition.

Inspired by the long-running Food Network TV series, "Chopped," each competing team will be given five ingredients, a one-gallon pot, spoon and space at the campfire.

Each team can bring two additional ingredients and will have one hour to prepare their entry. Then, a panel of celebrity judges, including cooks from the Gospel Mission, the Soup Kitchen, chefs from Kahill's and Trattoria Fresco as well as Fat Boy Food Blogger Jesse Sneller will evaluate each entry for flavor, presentation and creativity.

The winning team will receive a trophy and dinner for four at the Warrior Hotel. Second and third place finishers will receive gift certificates from local restaurants.

For participants wanting dinner and a show, an open mic drum circle will begin at 6 p.m. The popular alternative music group Ultra Violet Fever will perform at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., judging of the shelters will begin. Silent auction bids will close and winners will be announced at 9 p.m.

"People don't have to spend the entire night at Cone Park," Johnson said, "but some participants do choose to do so."

After all, it is simply a way to call attention to the problem of homelessness.

"We think homelessness is something that can never happen to us," Johnson said. "In reality, it could happen to anyone."