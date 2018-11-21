Lend a helping hand

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen is already accepting volunteers as well as monetary or food donations.

If you'd like to help out, contact them at Facebook.com/siouxlandsoupkitchen/ or call 712-258-0027.

If you'd like a free hot meal, go to 717 West Seventh St., between 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. any weekday.