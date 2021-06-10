Skateboarders hosting 'Post Lockdown Throwdown' at Le Mars' Ice Cream Days

David Hall keeps a screenshot of a 1965 Life magazine cover on his cellphone.

Billboarding such timely articles as a color essay on a war in the Dominican Republic as well as a story on a Russian cosmonaut's space exploration, it also features a girl doing a handstand on a skateboard.

To the left of the girl -- actually athlete Patti McGee -- is the somewhat ominous-sounding headline: "Skateboards -- The Craze, the Menace."

"Back then, skateboarding was menacing and, for a long time, it was counter-culture," Hall, a husband, father of three and dedicated skateboarder for more than 35 years, explained. "Very soon, it will also be an Olympic sport."

He's right. The sport -- made famous by Tony Hawk as well as any number of X Games and Street League athletes -- will be making its Summer Olympics debut in Tokyo, Japan, in July.

Before that, skateboarding will be prominently featured during a special "Post Lockdown Throwdown" from 1 to 4 p.m. June 19 at O'Toole Park, 500 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa.

The event is just one of several activities occurring in the Plymouth County town during Le Mars' Ice Cream Days, which runs Wednesday through June 19.