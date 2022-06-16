Sociology of comic characters explored in Morningside University class

You wouldn't ordinarily stack up the latest issue of "Superman" with something by Shakespeare.

But Morningside University religious studies professor Elizabeth Coody said comic books do have a special place when it comes to literature.

"Comic books and graphic novels tell a story in a very visual manner," she explained. "Because of that, writers and illustrators can take their readers to a different time, place or universe."

This was the premise of Coody's three-week May Term course in which students learned the history, business and sociology of comics.

"While the golden age of comics occurred in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, we've recently seen a nice renaissance for many iconic characters," she said.

ACME Comics & Collectibles co-owner Kevin McGarry agrees, noting that Hollywood is paying attention to the box office appeal of comic book characters.

"With the success of 'Batman' and the 'Doctor Strange' movies, it is a good time to be be a comic book fans," he explained. "The new 'Thor' and 'Black Adam' movies will also likely be hits this summer."

McGarry's 1622 Pierce Street store was the site of a field trip for Coody's students, that included Morningside computer science major Bruce Shannon.

"This is my first time in ACME," Shannon said. "It's pretty cool."

While Shannon said he was into "Spider-Man" as a child, he hadn't kept up with comics prior to this class.

That wasn't the case with elementary education student and self-admitted "comic book nerd" Cletus Petersen.

"There's no age limit when it comes to comic books," he said. "I've been reading them my entire life."

One aspect which Petersen especially appreciates it is the scope of stories a comic book can tell.

"You can talk about contemporary issues, historic things and social problems in a comic book," he said. "You can do it because comics are accessible in a way that other literature isn't."

Plus you've got to admit comic books do have plenty of cool characters.

"I'm a 'Blade' fan from way back," communications major Brandyn Clair said. "I don't know if it is because I was also a Wesley Snipes fan but 'Blade' was it for me."

Which brought up an interesting point about iconic comic book characters. Most are surprisingly durable.

Isn't it fascinating that Batman and Superman have been around since the 1930's while Spider-Man debuted in the 1960's? That's a very long time, right?

Well, Clair has a hot take when it comes to that.

"Batman and Superman are characters that grandpas share with their grandkids," he said. "When comic book fans of my generation become grandpas, we'll be able to share much cooler comic book characters like Blade, in my case."

"Or in my case, Deadpool," interjected Petersen.

"Maybe, you shouldn't share Deadpool with your future grandkids," Clair said, shaking his head.

"You're probably right about that," Petersen said. "Let the grandkids discover Deadpool on their own."

