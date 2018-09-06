Hundreds of gaming enthusiasts gathered at the Delta Hotel and Conference Center on Labor Day weekend for the Tri-Con Fall 2018 gaming convention.
Gamers of all ages, some in full costumes, came to enjoy a weekend full of Dungeons & Dragons, miniature games, video games and a dizzying amount of board games.
Game vendors and artists were on site selling games, jewelry, gaming memorabilia, fantasy art and rare poster prints.
The large convention room was divided into gaming areas. The largest part of the room was devoted to Dungeons & Dragons. At any given time there were seven to ten D&D games going on. On the other side of the room, groups of people were playing a multitude of different board games. There was a section where people had elaborately self-painted miniatures and were challenging other players to tabletop wars. There was also a pipe-and-drape surrounded video game area with gaming systems ranging from retro to modern, each being utilized by groups of friends. One room, designated the “Kid’s Corner,” offered children more kid-friendly games.
The convention, which used to be called Wizard-Con, was taken over five years ago by Mark Wilson and Chuck Themm. Since then, the weekend of gaming has grown, as has the attendance. This year there were around 400 attendees enjoying friendly games and competitive tournaments.