Steve-O on becoming wiser, despite a few hard kicks in the nuts along the way

When you do research prior to an interview with Steve-O, you end up seeing a whole lot of Steve-O.

Doing a preliminary Google search, you can see videos of the erstwhile "Jackass" star snorting wasabi, sticking lit firecrackers in his butt cheeks and, in a stunt titled "Poo Cocktail Supreme," being catapulted 80 feet in the air while strapped inside of a Port-a-Pot.

"I promise you that the stunts in my Sioux City show will be even more ridiculous than anything I did in 'Jackass,'" Stephen Gilchrist Glover suggested with a laugh.

Um ... we guess that's a good thing, right?

A stuntman-turned-standup comic, Steve-O will be bringing his "Bucket List Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre at 8 p.m. June 10.

During a performance which combines standup comedy and filmed stunt work, Steve-O said he'll attempt insane ideas that were so ill-advised, they've never been tried before.

But don't let the macabre name of the tour fool you.

"I think I should called this my 'Bottom of the Barrel' tour since many of the stunts were conceived years ago," Steve-O explained. "I just wanted do them before I'm too old to get a laugh."

Set to celebrate his 48th birthday on June 13, that is a concern.

After all, Steve-O has risked life and limb during two television seasons of MTV's "Jackass" as well as in its related big screen continuations, "Jackass: The Movie" (2002), "Jackass Number Two" (2006), "Jackass 3D" (2010) and "Jackass Forever" (2022).

Even before that, he was a bit of a daredevil.

The son of a business executive, Steve-O was born in London. Moving from England to Brazil to Venezuela to the United States to Canada before going back to Canada, he bounced around as his family moved around.

A constant in Steve-O's life was the video camera his dad bought him as a teenager.

"I was a skateboarder who videotaped all of my gnarliest skating tricks, editing out all of the bad falls I took," he remembered.

Figuring out that a traditional college wouldn't be to his liking, Steve-O graduated from Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Clown College instead.

Once again, he captured as much of his clowning career as possible.

All of this was good training for Steve-O, who joined star Johnny Knoxville and the "Jackass" crew in 2000.

Steve-O is candid about the addiction problems he experienced during and after his "Jackass" days.

Sober for more than 14 years, he gradually added standup comedy to his repertoire.

"It wasn't an easy transition because some people wanted to see me fail," Steve-O admitted. "Over time, I created an act that was both cohesive and funny."

Initially doing his act in comedy clubs, Steve-O graduated to multimedia shows inside of theaters with his "Bucket List" show.

"I'm either setting the bar very high or very low, depending on how you look at things," he said with a chuckle.

So, what can we expect to appear on Steve-O's "Bucket List" of Tricks?

"When I was in the seventh grade, there was a joke that made me laugh," he said. "The definition of macho is a man who jogged home following a vasectomy."

Thank goodness, Steve-O will not be getting a vasectomy on the stage at the Orpheum.

"No I won't do that," he promised. "But the stunt will involve general anesthesia and my wiener."

Well, it's clear that Steve-O isn't becoming too mellow in middle age.

In fact, he will soon become an author for the second time.

Already a best-selling memoirist with the 2011 autobiography "Professional Idiot," Steve-O will publish "A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I've Learned From a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions," which is due out in September.

"It is part autobiography and part self-help book," he said. "Which is hilarious given the life I've led."

Despite that, Steve-O remains the showman he's always been.

"In the 'Bucket List,' I'll be doing stuff that will make you laugh and stuff that will gross you out," he remarked. "Multiple grown men have passed out in disgust while attending my show."

Huh, that's an interesting claim for any standup comic to make.

Then again, Steve-O isn't like any other stand-up.

"If there's an insane thing to do, I'll just add it to my bucket list," he said.

