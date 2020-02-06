Student artists pay homage to Martin Luther King Jr.

Every time Esmeralda Sebastian Benitez looks down, she sees the colors of the rainbow.

That's probably because the North High School student uses her knees as a palette for her paints.

"My parents complain that I always have dried paint stuck on my clothes and in my hair," Esmeralda said, showing off paint splashed on the exposed parts of holey jeans. "Guess I'm getting it on my skin as well."

Esmeralda doesn't seem to mind. After all, a mosaic that she made was good enough to take home second place for the Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest, sponsored by the Sioux City Community School District and coordinated by fine arts and community outreach program coordinator Pat Toben.

Esmeralda and eight other winners will be recognized at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) annual Freedom Fund Banquet, to be held Feb. 15 in Sioux City.

While Esmeralda finished second in the high school art category, her classmate Casandra Tounjian had art that got the top spot.

"My art shows a little girl surrounded by the quotes of Martin Luther King Jr." Casandra, a North 11th-grader, said. "The flower the girl is holding, represents her bright future."