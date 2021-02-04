Super Bowl Sunday strategies for Siouxland championship snackers

Western Iowa Tech Community College culinary arts and hospitality students Eric Divis and Jaden Kelsheimer have many things in common.
For instance, both of them love to cook for friends and family. Plus, they are also die-hard Dallas Cowboys fanatics.
"I've been a Dallas Cowboys fan since way back when," Divis, a Sioux Cityan who played football in middle school and high school, explained.
"I love the Cowboys and my mom loves the Minnesota Vikings," Kelsheimer, a Windom, Minnesota, native, said with a laugh. "We tease each other over which team is doing better at the time."
Hut-hut-huh?
Uh, guys, you know this is a story about Super Bowl food, right? Hate to break this news to you, but the Cowboys won't be one of the teams playing at Tampa, Florida's Raymond James Stadium.
Sorry, it will be the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) battling the NFC's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) at Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Crickets.
"The food can be the star of the show for Super Bowl," Divis mentioned diplomatically while Kelsheimer nodded her head in agreement.
OK, with that unpleasantry out of the way, the kids certainly aren't wrong to choose the buffet action over the shenanigans going on in the field.
Indeed, Super Bowl Sunday is now the second-largest food "holiday" in the United States, second only to Thanksgiving.
Unlike Turkey Day, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most popular days of the year for takeout. To be precise, one out of seven Americans will order takeout while the Bucs and the Chiefs grapple for gridiron supremacy.
So, what kind of gridiron grub will your fellow countrymen be scarfing down? Topping the charts will be pizza. Coming in at No. 2 is chicken wings.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, we suspect humongous Super Bowl gatherings will be out while more manageable shindigs will be in.
Which means this may be the year for people to fix their own football feasts.
Having said that, WITCC culinary arts instructor Mike Gasaway said Super Bowl Sunday is perhaps not the occasion for experimental gastronomy.
"People like comfort food for the Super Bowl," he explained. "That means plenty of chips, dips, wings and stuff to grab and go."
All right, but you can still add a bit of panache onto food served during football's biggest night, Divis said.
"People often make food with recipes that are set in stone," he said. "Chef Gasaway and (administrative program coordinator) Chef (Brett) McCarthy said a recipe should be a guidepost and our food should reflect their own knowledge and creativity."
"Our students will soon be entering the work force and, soon, they'll be creating menus on their own," Gasaway said. "Our program will prepare them for that."
Divis certainly knew the drill well. He has worked in professional kitchens most of his life and his dad has spent his career as a general manager for various local restaurants.
If Divis could pinpoint his particular cuisine, what would it be?
All-American food with a few nods to international fare, he said.
And how did Kelsheimer describe her culinary expertise?
"I'm a pickle queen," she said.
Um ... what?
"I love pickles and enjoy pickling things," Kelsheimer explained.
This is a nice talent to have on Super Bowl Sunday, where veggies and a variety of dips often play a leading role.
Such dippable fare -- in the form of hummus, ranch, chili and beer cheese -- was in abundance at WITCC's dining room-slash-test kitchen.
Wait, is that popcorn topping Gasaway's beer cheese dip?
"That's the way they make it in Wisconsin," he said. "That's the way I make it here."
A veteran professional chef, Gasaway said he enjoyed educating young people into the food and hospitality fields.
"We've been fortunate to have so many great kids come through this program," he said. "It's not an easy path, but if cooking is your passion, it can be quite rewarding."
While some of Gasaway's students come from a restaurant background like Divis, others are like Kelsheimer, who learned to cook for her family.
"My parents worked and it became my job to get dinner ready," Kelsheimer said. "Cooking was something I had a knack for."
More than that, Kelsheimer enjoyed how cooking for others made her feel.
"I love cooking because it allows me to share a part of myself with others," she said. "I knew that was what I wanted to do with my life."
Divis felt the same way.
"It makes you happy to see people enjoy your food," he said. "It is very satisfying."
And creating food for a fun Super Bowl party can also be satisfying.
After all, Super Bowl in all about the food, right? Oh, plus there's also some football involved as well.