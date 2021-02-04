 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Super Bowl Sunday strategies for Siouxland championship snackers
View Comments

Super Bowl Sunday strategies for Siouxland championship snackers

{{featured_button_text}}

Western Iowa Tech Community College culinary arts and hospitality students Eric Divis and Jaden Kelsheimer have many things in common.

For instance, both of them love to cook for friends and family. Plus, they are also die-hard Dallas Cowboys fanatics.

"I've been a Dallas Cowboys fan since way back when," Divis, a Sioux Cityan who played football in middle school and high school, explained. 

"I love the Cowboys and my mom loves the Minnesota Vikings," Kelsheimer, a Windom, Minnesota, native, said with a laugh. "We tease each other over which team is doing better at the time."

Hut-hut-huh?

Uh, guys, you know this is a story about Super Bowl food, right? Hate to break this news to you, but the Cowboys won't be one of the teams playing at Tampa, Florida's Raymond James Stadium.

Super Bowl spread

What will you be having on Super Bowl Sunday? Culinary Arts students Eric Divis, left, and Jaden Kelsheimer present their menu for Super Bowl weekend at Western Iowa Tech Community College's test kitchen and dining room.

Sorry, it will be the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) battling the NFC's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) at Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Crickets.

"The food can be the star of the show for Super Bowl," Divis mentioned diplomatically while Kelsheimer nodded her head in agreement.

OK, with that unpleasantry out of the way, the kids certainly aren't wrong to choose the buffet action over the shenanigans going on in the field. 

Indeed, Super Bowl Sunday is now the second-largest food "holiday" in the United States, second only to Thanksgiving. 

Unlike Turkey Day, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most popular days of the year for takeout. To be precise, one out of seven Americans will order takeout while the Bucs and the Chiefs grapple for gridiron supremacy.

Super Bowl spread

For Super Bowl Sunday, keep your food fun and portable. A spread of dips including hummus, ranch, chili, and beer cheese, can be a welcome part of any Super Bowl party, according to Western Iowa Tech Community College's Mike Gasaway.

So, what kind of gridiron grub will your fellow countrymen be scarfing down? Topping the charts will be pizza. Coming in at No. 2 is chicken wings.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, we suspect humongous Super Bowl gatherings will be out while more manageable shindigs will be in. 

Which means this may be the year for people to fix their own football feasts.

Having said that, WITCC culinary arts instructor Mike Gasaway said Super Bowl Sunday is perhaps not the occasion for experimental gastronomy.

"People like comfort food for the Super Bowl," he explained. "That means plenty of chips, dips, wings and stuff to grab and go."

All right, but you can still add a bit of panache onto food served during football's biggest night, Divis said.

Super Bowl spread

Cookies baked by Chef Bret McCarthy and Western Iowa Tech Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality students are part of a Super Bowl Sunday display.

"People often make food with recipes that are set in stone," he said. "Chef Gasaway and (administrative program coordinator) Chef (Brett) McCarthy said a recipe should be a guidepost and our food should reflect their own knowledge and creativity."

"Our students will soon be entering the work force and, soon, they'll be creating menus on their own," Gasaway said. "Our program will prepare them for that."

Divis certainly knew the drill well. He has worked in professional kitchens most of his life and his dad has spent his career as a general manager for various local restaurants.

If Divis could pinpoint his particular cuisine, what would it be?

All-American food with a few nods to international fare, he said.

And how did Kelsheimer describe her culinary expertise? 

Super Bowl spread

Chicken wings came in second place when it came to Super Bowl Sunday's most ubiquitous foods. What came in first place? Pizza, of course.

"I'm a pickle queen," she said.

Um ... what?

"I love pickles and enjoy pickling things," Kelsheimer explained.

This is a nice talent to have on Super Bowl Sunday, where veggies and a variety of dips often play a leading role.

Such dippable fare -- in the form of hummus, ranch, chili and beer cheese -- was in abundance at WITCC's dining room-slash-test kitchen.

Wait, is that popcorn topping Gasaway's beer cheese dip?

"That's the way they make it in Wisconsin," he said. "That's the way I make it here."

+182 PHOTOS: Every picture of Siouxland food (and drink) published in the Journal in 2020

A veteran professional chef, Gasaway said he enjoyed educating young people into the food and hospitality fields.

"We've been fortunate to have so many great kids come through this program," he said. "It's not an easy path, but if cooking is your passion, it can be quite rewarding."

While some of Gasaway's students come from a restaurant background like Divis, others are like Kelsheimer, who learned to cook for her family.

"My parents worked and it became my job to get dinner ready," Kelsheimer said. "Cooking was something I had a knack for."

More than that, Kelsheimer enjoyed how cooking for others made her feel.

"I love cooking because it allows me to share a part of myself with others," she said. "I knew that was what I wanted to do with my life."

Divis felt the same way. 

"It makes you happy to see people enjoy your food," he said. "It is very satisfying."

And creating food for a fun Super Bowl party can also be satisfying.

After all, Super Bowl in all about the food, right? Oh, plus there's also some football involved as well.  

PHOTOS: Sioux City hot dog shops through the decades

Countdown to a chowdown!

For true football aficionados, the sport is actually a game of statistics. 

For the gluttonous team at the Weekender, we'll be gauging Super Bowl LV by using a different sort of metric.

We've already determined Super Bowl Sunday is America's second largest food holiday, next to Thanksgiving.

So, what will armchair quarterbacks be gnawing on come game time? Anything they can get their mitts on!

The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will eat more than 100 million pounds of chicken wings on Sunday. If you can quite picture what that looks like, it amounts to around 1.25 billion wings! 

More than half of Americans prefer ranch dressing to dip their favorite bird parts.

But beefeaters certainly won't be lonely. Super Bowl Weekend is second only to the Fourth of July when it comes to grilling. Nearly 14 billion burgers will be served up for the big game.

Feh, all good things must come to an end. 

Come Super Bowl Monday, antacid sales will increase by around 20 percent while 1.5 million Americans will call in sick for work.

Snack wisely, friends, snack wisely.

The Weekender's Guide for Super Bowl Channel Surfing

WHEN DOES THE GAME START: Super Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

WILL THIS BE THE SLOWEST-ATTENDED SUPER BOWL: Yup, due to COVID restrictions, only 22,000 fans will be in attendance at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

WHO'S SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM: That honor will go to country singer Eric Church and r&b singer Jazmine Sullivan.

WHO'S HEADLINING THE HALFTIME SHOW: Three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd.

WILL THERE ACTUALLY BE A TIK TOK TAILGATE SHOW: Yes, and Miley Cyrus will be the star of it.

WHO MAY END UP STEALING THE SHOW: National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem, dedicated to teacher Trimaine Davis, nurse Suzie Dorner and U.S. Marine James Martin.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News