Super Bowl Sunday strategies for Siouxland championship snackers

Indeed, Super Bowl Sunday is now the second-largest food "holiday" in the United States, second only to Thanksgiving.

Unlike Turkey Day, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most popular days of the year for takeout. To be precise, one out of seven Americans will order takeout while the Bucs and the Chiefs grapple for gridiron supremacy.

So, what kind of gridiron grub will your fellow countrymen be scarfing down? Topping the charts will be pizza. Coming in at No. 2 is chicken wings.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, we suspect humongous Super Bowl gatherings will be out while more manageable shindigs will be in.

Which means this may be the year for people to fix their own football feasts.

Having said that, WITCC culinary arts instructor Mike Gasaway said Super Bowl Sunday is perhaps not the occasion for experimental gastronomy.

"People like comfort food for the Super Bowl," he explained. "That means plenty of chips, dips, wings and stuff to grab and go."

All right, but you can still add a bit of panache onto food served during football's biggest night, Divis said.