SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

'Art is Alive'

What does quarantine art look like? Ask the artists participating in Gallery 103's summer show. It'll be staged at 600 Fourth St. from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Prepare the way

Theater returns in Siouxland with the New Stage Players' production of "Godspell Jr." The show will be performed outdoors at Koffie Knechtion, 419 Golf Road, in South Sioux City, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Be ready for all those songs you remember from the 1960s musical based on the life of Jesus.

Metallica

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime drive-in concert with the band Metallica at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Get ready Metallica for a unique and memorable experience of all-time show, which starts at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets on sale now and are available at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica

The big bounce