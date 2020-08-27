 Skip to main content
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

 Jesse Brothers, Weekender

'Art is Alive'

What does quarantine art look like? Ask the artists participating in Gallery 103's summer show. It'll be staged at 600 Fourth St. from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Prepare the way

Theater returns in Siouxland with the New Stage Players' production of "Godspell Jr." The show will be performed outdoors at Koffie Knechtion, 419 Golf Road, in South Sioux City, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Be ready for all those songs you remember from the 1960s musical based on the life of Jesus.

New Stage Players

The New Stage Players' performing arts center along Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City. Nebraska.

Metallica

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime drive-in concert with the band Metallica at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Get ready Metallica for a unique and memorable experience of all-time show, which starts at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets on sale now and are available at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica

The big bounce

The Drop Zone, Siouxland's bouncy entertainment venue, hosts its first Teen Night from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday. Teens can enjoy all sorts of entertainment (trampolines, too) and food at the indoor venue, 3840 Stadium Drive.

Picking in the Park

No, it's not slim pickings at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, families can enjoy the annual Picking in the Park festivities. Yup, there's shopping.

Food Truck Fridays

Food Truck Fridays don't have that many weeks left (school's back in session, you know). Head to Pearl Street between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Friday until Sept. 4. You'll find lots of variety and a host of trucks just waiting to fill you up.

