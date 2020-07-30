SUX 6: Six top things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1. Celebrate the birth of Sioux City's 'Guitar Hero'
Legendary rock-and-roller Tommy Bolin, who died in 1976, packed a whole lotta living over the course of his 25 years. Commemorate the Sioux City native on what would have been his 69th birthday. Tommy's Birthday Bash will feature eight bands from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
2. Woof Stock
Bingo, silent auction, raffle, vendors, and BBQ. Join Siouxland Humane Society for their 4th annual Woof Stock at 1 p.m. Saturday at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5606 Hamilton Blvd.
3. Lil’ Red and the Medicated Moose
Join the folk band Lil’s Red and the Medicated Moose for their first and only live concert of the year. The show starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
4. Hump Day Happy Hour
Take a break from the busy work week. Join blues singer Emily Johnson and her Band at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the outdoor plaza at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
5. Slice of Summer
Pick, Play, Shop, and sip at the 2020 Slice of Summer. Join in the fun beginning at 2 p.m. the first two weekends of August at Scarecrow Farm. The farm is located at 1592 Charles Ave. near Lawton.
6. Dakota-Thurston County Fair
Don’t miss the last days of the Dakota-Thurston County Fair, which runs through Sunday at 1547 Stable Drive in South Sioux City. Catch dueling pianos, bull riding and many more shows and activities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!