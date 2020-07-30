SUX 6: Six top things to do in Siouxland this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. Celebrate the birth of Sioux City's 'Guitar Hero'

Legendary rock-and-roller Tommy Bolin, who died in 1976, packed a whole lotta living over the course of his 25 years. Commemorate the Sioux City native on what would have been his 69th birthday. Tommy's Birthday Bash will feature eight bands from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2. Woof Stock

Bingo, silent auction, raffle, vendors, and BBQ. Join Siouxland Humane Society for their 4th annual Woof Stock at 1 p.m. Saturday at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5606 Hamilton Blvd.

3. Lil’ Red and the Medicated Moose

Join the folk band Lil’s Red and the Medicated Moose for their first and only live concert of the year. The show starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

4. Hump Day Happy Hour

Take a break from the busy work week. Join blues singer Emily Johnson and her Band at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the outdoor plaza at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

5. Slice of Summer