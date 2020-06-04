SUX 6: Six top things to do (safely) in Siouxland this weekend

Ever wanted to try Cotton Candy, Peanut Butter Fudge or Chocolate Brownie Extreme-flavored ice cream? If so, make (Bunny) Tracks to the Wells Blue Bunny Visitors Center & Ice Cream Parlor (115 Central Ave., N.W., Le Mars) to try these and about a trillion others flavors of ice cream.

5. What goes well with ice cream? Beer, of course!

While in Le Mars, might as well pick up a growler from the boys at Wise ! Brewing, 15 Second St., N.E. If you place your order by 3 p.m., it will be ready for pickup between 4 - 6 p.m. What sounds good to us? Check out Wise I's Isolation Nation, which is an American Pale Ale with an ABV of 5.5 percent. Hell, self-quarantining is hard! We need an alcoholic treat.

6. Spike that ball!

It might be too late to sign up for the sand volleyball league at Jim's Lounge, 4505 Stone Ave., it isn't too late to be a spectator. Let's see, gals and guys smacking a ball around in the sun while you enjoy a fruity cocktail in the shade? Yeah, we can dig it. Check out Jim's Lounge's Facebook page for times and dates.

