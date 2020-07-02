SUX 6: The six best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1. 'You’re killing me, Smalls'

Family Friendly Drive-in Movie night hosted by F&M Bank is at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. Bring snacks and family to Siouxland Freedom Park to watch a baseball favorite, “The Sandlot.”

2. Back In Black

Live music, activities throughout the day, and the movie “The Hate You Give," are among the activities at Grandview Park. Organized by the Siouxland Outreach Initiative, the fun begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Food will also be available.

3. Fourth of July

Many towns in Siouxland have fireworks displays planned to celebrate the United State's independence from Great Britain. Check local schedules for start times.

4. McCook Boat Parade

Come to McCook Lake and see one of the most unusual and coolest parades in the area. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the McCook Lake Association in North Sioux City will host its Fourth of July Boat Parade.

