SUX 6: The six best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1. 'You’re killing me, Smalls'
Family Friendly Drive-in Movie night hosted by F&M Bank is at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. Bring snacks and family to Siouxland Freedom Park to watch a baseball favorite, “The Sandlot.”
2. Back In Black
Live music, activities throughout the day, and the movie “The Hate You Give," are among the activities at Grandview Park. Organized by the Siouxland Outreach Initiative, the fun begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Food will also be available.
3. Fourth of July
Many towns in Siouxland have fireworks displays planned to celebrate the United State's independence from Great Britain. Check local schedules for start times.
4. McCook Boat Parade
Come to McCook Lake and see one of the most unusual and coolest parades in the area. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the McCook Lake Association in North Sioux City will host its Fourth of July Boat Parade.
5. Minority Falls
This Sioux Falls rock band will be at the Ickey Nickel for the pre-Fourth of July fun. The outdoor concert will start at 9 p.m. July 3 at 4700 41st St.
6. Saturday in the Park
It won't be staged in Grandview Park this year, but head to their website -- saturdayinthepark.com -- and siouxcityjournal.com to relive past events.
