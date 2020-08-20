SUX Pride festival returns this weekend

Joe McCulley, otherwise known as Martina Shakers, executive director of SUX Pride, finds it a huge relief to be able to host the SUX Pride Festival even if it's later than normal.
"We definitely want to show Sioux City a good time and have a lot of fun that day,” McCulley said of the Aug. 22 event.
Previously held in June, the festival was moved this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will also be in a new place. This year, activities, which begin at noon, will be held in the Sioux City Convention Center.
McCulley said the Festival will add more vendors, food trucks and other indoor and outdoor activities for all ages. It will be free to the public.
“We had to make some adjustments as far as social distancing,” McCulley said. “We’re not having as many vendors because we’re putting more space between the vendors.”
McCulley said organizers are encouraging attendees to take precautions so they can enjoy the festival safely.
“This gives them an opportunity to come out and have fun at a festival,” McCulley said.
SUX Pride also has drag shows every hour and a drag story time at 12:30 p.m.
Alessandra Mata, a board assistant and one of the performers at this year's Pride Festival, said she is one of the readers who will do the Storytime.
Mata said she will be reading "I am Jazz," and, yes, she's excited about the Pride Festival.
“To have the celebration and unity… is very uplifting,” Mata said.
It might be later than anticipated, but Mata is looking forward to seeing people come together and boldly showcasing their colors and uniqueness.
“It’s so beautiful,” Mata said.
McCulley said after 6 p.m. the program will switch to events that are only for those 21 and up. He said a lot of people look forward to their nighttime shows.
“I think people need something to feel good about this year,” McCulley said.
