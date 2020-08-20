SUX Pride festival returns this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe McCulley, otherwise known as Martina Shakers, executive director of SUX Pride, finds it a huge relief to be able to host the SUX Pride Festival even if it's later than normal.

"We definitely want to show Sioux City a good time and have a lot of fun that day,” McCulley said of the Aug. 22 event.

Previously held in June, the festival was moved this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also be in a new place. This year, activities, which begin at noon, will be held in the Sioux City Convention Center.

McCulley said the Festival will add more vendors, food trucks and other indoor and outdoor activities for all ages. It will be free to the public.

“We had to make some adjustments as far as social distancing,” McCulley said. “We’re not having as many vendors because we’re putting more space between the vendors.”

McCulley said organizers are encouraging attendees to take precautions so they can enjoy the festival safely.

“This gives them an opportunity to come out and have fun at a festival,” McCulley said.