SUX Pride Festival returns this weekend

"It's going to be a really good time," McCulley said. "There's lots of stuff to do for everyone of all ages."

The activities are free and open to all ages until 6 p.m. After that time, the festival will switch to events for those 21 and over, with a $10 admission charged.

Among the evening events are drag queen bingo, lip sync battles, and an all-star show with national headliners that begins at 9 p.m.

SUX Pride is traditionally held in June but last year's festival was postponed until August because of the pandemic.

McCulley said he is excited to return to the normal schedule this year and continue to expand the event. He expects this year's edition to have the largest turnout ever.

"It feels great to be back to doing it in June and to actually be able to expand and do our largest one ever," McCulley said.

The festival is not only a celebration of sexuality and SUX Pride, but it also recognizes the diversity of Sioux City and the great people that live in the area, he said.

"We really want to encourage people to come out and have a great time, enjoy this festival and reconnect with people," he said.

