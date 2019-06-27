1. A fest that is purely Nickel!
The Ickey Nickel is ready to host Nickel Fest 6 with music from Calling Grace, Among Machines, Hell Vendetta and Outer Year. Attendance is free to the public. According to event coordinator Lucas Mosher, "Expect high energy with knock your socks off entertainment. State of the art Soundsystem to give you the experience of a major music festival. Always draws a lot of people, expecting huge numbers this year. The nickel has the biggest beer garden in Sioux City and tons of extra activities (games). Every year the show becomes more popular bringing in mostly local bands but from time to time out of town or touring bands." Sponsors include Paul Mosher Landscaping, Professional Pool & Spa, Leeds Barber Shop, Dave's Wood Floors, DAM Auto Sales, Avery Brothers Sign Company, Northside Glass Service and Sooland Bobcat. The party starts at 8 p.m. on June 29 at The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st Street.
2. Rock out to a good cause!
Do you miss the days of bike shorts, high-waisted jeans, Zach-Morris-from-"Saved-By-The-Bell"-style cellphones? No? Well, we don't either, But we do like music of the 1990s. Join 90s cover band Lone Rangers as they provide the musical soundtrack to a St. Florian Fire & Burn Foundation Fundraiser at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
3. Catch a 'fever' of the musical variety
With an eclectic sound that contains elements of blues, funk and folk, Ultra Violet Fever has been making pulses race for a long time. Join them as they play songs from their newly-released "Epimedium Sagittatum" at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
4. Namaste, y'all!
Confuse all types of wildlife when you attempt Downward Facing Dog during Yoga at the Park at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Sgt. Floyd Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Road.
5. Watch the birdie
We love the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center because there are always an abundance of scaly, feathery and furry things to see. Meet them all from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 4500 Sioux River Road.
6. Become a real-life Mr. Bubble
Get wet and get wild as 1008 Key Club will host its Summer Foam Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. But leave your rubber duckie at home please!