1. Back to the future
Why back to the future, you may ask? Because late music legends Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will be taking the stage as holographs in this one-of-a-kind show. The holographs will be backed by an orchestra and backup singers. Not many of us had the chance to see these amazing musicians while they were alive, so now is your opportunity to see them play all their hits in one night of fantastic music. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Winnevegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St. Sloan, Iowa.
2. What a nightmare!
Who's in the spirit for a Halloween party? Well, I think about everyone I know is, so come down to Anthem at the Hard Rock for Nightmare on Third Street, the biggest monster mash in Siouxland. Wear your best costumes for a chance at $2,000 in cash prizes, but save yourself from the horror of re-applying elaborate makeup by applying it in Anthem, as you can't enter the casino with crazy makeup or masks. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the party starts at 8 on Oct. 18 at Anthem, 111 Third St.
3. Next Level Wrestling
Looking for a night of professional wrestling excitement? Look no further than Next Level Wrestling's second round of the championship tournament at El Ranchito in South Sioux City. This Weekender writer (who has never been a fan of professional wrestling) attended the first bout and had a complete blast watching the colorful characters in (and out of) the ring. The opening bell rings at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 at El Ranchito, 2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City, Nebraska.
4. Long live the king
He might be gone now, but the music of blues legend B.B. King still lives on, and now you have a chance to see B.B. King's Blues Band featuring Michael Lee (from NBC's "The Voice") at Blackbird Bend Events Center. The show will feature much of the music that made King the king of the blues. The program starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Blackbird Bend Events Center, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa.
5. Do or Die
Getting tired of legends in this SUX 6? We hope not, because legendary Chicago-based hip-hop group Do or Die will be taking over The Marquee for a night of lyrical brilliance and groovy beats. Special guest artists this evening include C Note, Fetty Fred and Self. DJ Swayd will be on vibe control. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Oct. 18 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
6. Haunted Orpheum
Step inside a world of scary animation as the Orpheum is transformed into Halloween Town. Walk through one of the most haunted buildings in Siouxland that will allow you to feel like you’re in the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas”. But this version of Halloween Town has some unwanted guests. It seems other movie characters have made their way to Halloween Town to visit… so you never know when Jason, Freddy, Michael and others may interrupt you tour. Two days ONLY… Friday October 18th from 10pm to midnight, and Saturday October 19th from 4 to 6pm and then immediately following the Symphony’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” from 10pm to midnight. Tickets are $15 or just $10 if you attend the movie.