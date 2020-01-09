SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Karaoke: For Rockstars

The final competition is here. Pitting Sioux Cityans against each other for a vocal face off like no other. This is it, folks: Rock Star Karaoke. There will be open karaoke with a live band before the competition takes place. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Anthem in the Hard Rock, 111 Third St.

2. An evening with The King...sort of

Anyone a fan of Elvis? Well the people who answered "yes" will love that Travis LeDoyt will be making an appearance at Blackbird Bend Casino. Enjoy all (or most) of your favorite hits that made Elvis the "King of Rock & Roll." The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 at 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa.

3. Marty's gets bloody

Every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Marty's Tap will open its Bloody Mary bar. Stop by and see what it's all about. 1306 Court St.

4. Let's go Muskies

Cheer on the Musketeers as they take on the Fargo Force at the Tyson Events Center. The puck is scheduled to drop at 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 12 at 401 Gordon Drive.

5. Far from Foreigner