SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Karaoke: For Rockstars
The final competition is here. Pitting Sioux Cityans against each other for a vocal face off like no other. This is it, folks: Rock Star Karaoke. There will be open karaoke with a live band before the competition takes place. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Anthem in the Hard Rock, 111 Third St.
2. An evening with The King...sort of
Anyone a fan of Elvis? Well the people who answered "yes" will love that Travis LeDoyt will be making an appearance at Blackbird Bend Casino. Enjoy all (or most) of your favorite hits that made Elvis the "King of Rock & Roll." The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 at 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa.
3. Marty's gets bloody
Every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Marty's Tap will open its Bloody Mary bar. Stop by and see what it's all about. 1306 Court St.
4. Let's go Muskies
Cheer on the Musketeers as they take on the Fargo Force at the Tyson Events Center. The puck is scheduled to drop at 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 12 at 401 Gordon Drive.
5. Far from Foreigner
National blues recording artists, Indigenous featuring Mato Nanji will be performing at The Marquee at 9 p.m. on Jan. 11 at 1225 Fourth St.
6. A night with Jacob
Jacob Martin returns to his hometown on Friday, January 10 with his band All Night Anthem. Anthem consists of Nashville pros playing all the greatest '80s & '90s hits as well as signature Jacob Martin originals. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. The party will be held at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.