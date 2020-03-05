SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

Look at all those puppers!

Bring your fan gear and your best furry friend to the Tyson Events Center Saturday for the second annual Pucks and Paws. Have a dog under 30 pounds? Then sign it up for the annual lap dog races during the first intermission. For those interested in hockey, the Musketeers take on the Waterloo Blackhawks. Game time is 7 p.m.

Is this a sign of spring?

Don’t forget to set your alarms forward before going to bed Sunday night, because the days will be longer and hopefully warmer. This is the time of the year when we SPRING ahead.

Try not to sing “free fallin'"

The Tom Petty tribute band Southern Accents will play at the Hard Rock Friday. Look for them in Anthem at 111 Third St. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday.

Birds, birds and yes more birds

How much do you know about birds? No, really. How much? You can test your skills at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Start time is 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Horsing around