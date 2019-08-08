1. Nichols & dimes
Best known for such chart-toppers as "Brokenheartsville" and "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off," Joe Nichols will be bringing his newfangled brand of old school country, 8 p.m. Saturday, to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. Small change? We don't think so!
2. Ah-wooo!
What do you get when you combine bluegrass music with thrash metal? Why, "Thrash Grass," of course. At least that's what Alex Holycross and Jake Sawicki from the group The Native Howl say. The Michigan-based band will be hitting the stage 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
3. A rocker's roots
Portland, Oregon, is best known for its cloudy weather as well as for its hipsters. The Talbott Brothers' Nick and Tyler Talbott currently reside in "P-Town," but the bluesy sibs were born and raised in the small town of Imperial in southwest Nebraska. They'll be laying down some roots 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
4. Grammar lessons from headbangers
It's been our experience that no one can tell you more about dangling participles than a motley crew of headbangers. See if this theory is correct when Verb The Noun, along with Wood Chicken and Ukalady, ambush the stage 7 p.m. Sunday at Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive.
5. Reggaeton, rinse, repeat!
On the advice of our chiropractors, Weekender writers will not be reggaetoning the night away when DJ Rob G swings by, 10 p.m. Saturday, at 1008 Key Club, 1008 Fourth St. Please feel free to take our spots, we won't mind.
6. More S'mores!
C'mon, is there a national day dedicated to everything? Short answer: yes. Expand it a bit further and we may mention that we'll be celebrating National S'Mores Day on Sunday. Melt a chocolate bar and marshmallows on some graham crackers and forget your arteries will be as gooey as your fingers.