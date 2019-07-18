1. Punch of death
Get ready to be punched in the face by hard rocking music with Five Finger Death Punch as they prepare to take on the Battery Park stage at Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Listen to the songs that make up the soundtrack to many people's lives. The opening act is Fire From the Gods. The show starts at 7 p.m. on July 20 at Battery Park, 111 Third St.
2. Music in the park
Celebrate 100 years of the Sioux City Municipal Band at Grandview Park's bandshell. Bring your blankets or folding chairs and enjoy the last concert of the season in this beautiful park. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 21 at Grandview Park, 24th and Grandview.
3. Static-X!
Static-X has reunited and the band is on its Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour. Co-headlining the tour is the hard-rocking DevilDriver. These two bands will be getting support from Dope, Wednesday 13 and Raven Black. If you love hard rock, you won't want to miss out on this show. The show starts at 8 p.m. on July 19 at Hard Rock's Anthem, 111 Third Street.
4. Battling bar golf tourney
Golfers! Grab three friends to make a team of four and head to Floyd Golf Course (2810 Ordway Avenue) at 9 a.m. on July 20 for the Bob Roe's/Half Moon Golf Tournament. You can pre-game with food and drinks starting at 7:30 a.m. at Bob Roe's (2320 Transit Ave.). Sign up soon, as space is limited.
5. Langley at Minerva's
Dine at Minerva's and get serenaded by Sioux City's own Mike Langley. Let his soothing guitar and voice be the perfect accompaniment to your favorite Minerva's dishes. He will be playing on the patio from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 18. Minerva's, 2945 Hamilton Blvd.
6. Funked up
If you want to tear up the dance floor, look no further than this Friday's My Son The Hurricane show at The Marquee. This band's brass sound will blow away your funky self. Described as "funk beasts" this band is bound to make you move your groove-thang. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. on July 19 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth Street.