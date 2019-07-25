If you love red dirt country music, this is the concert of your dreams. Cody Jinks will be headlining and the supporting acts include Randy Rogers Band, Casey Donahew, Shooter Jennings, Parker McCollum and Ben Grillet. The show will start at 5 p.m. on July 27 at Hard Rock's Battery Park. 111 Third St.
2. Potter-heads unite!
Fans of the Harry Potter books and movies, test your Potter knowledge at Jackson Street Brewing during the Harry Potter Pub Quiz. There will be a costume contest and some awesome prizes up for grabs. It costs $5 to enter with proceeds going to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland. This will be taking place at 7 p.m. on July 31. 607 Fifth Street.
3. Not quite Metallica, but close
Obey your master and head down to the Hard Rock to see One: Metallica Tribute. The band will be playing all of your favorite Metallica hits in one heavy metal concert. Don’t let the Sandman make you miss this show, metal heads! The concert starts at 8 p.m. on July 26 at the Hard Rock’s Anthem stage.
4. Can you escape?
Drop by The Greatest Escape with a group of friends to see if you can make it out of the escape room with time to spare. Solve puzzles, crack codes, find keys and work together to make your way out of the building. See the Facebook page for more information on business hours and ticketing. The Greatest Escape, 621 Floyd Blvd.
5. Just keep climbing
Test out your answer at Long Lines Family Recreation Center's climbing wall. Guests of varying rock-climbing experience are encouraged to try out these walls. It is great exercise, and you feel like you have accomplished something once you get to the top. It is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
6. The Lager you can't drink
How many times has Kris Lager Band been to Sioux City? We can’t honestly say we know for sure. But we do know that every instance the Omaha singer and his band mates have performed here, it has been a great time. Luckily for us all, the Kris Lager Band has enough heavy soul and boogie trance to go around. See the group perform at 9 p.m. on July 26 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street.
