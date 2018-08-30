1. Come original if you’ve got to keep them separated.
If you are feeling “Down,” or if you think you’re “Pretty Fly for a White Guy,” this is the concert event you don’t want to miss. 311 and The Offspring will be co-headlining the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park concert with special guests Gym Class Heroes. Come to the show for a boost of “Self Esteem” and make sure to grab a cold “Amber”-colored beverage. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 1.
2. Splash into the arts
The arts abound at the 25th annual ArtSplash festival. There will be more than 90 artists touting their wares as well as food, live music performances and lots of activities for kids. ArtSplash will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd.
3. Music that will “Lyft” you up
Matt Whipkey, a musician who has spent time as a Lyft and Uber driver, has come out with a concept album about his experiences. Whipkey has been the supporting act for the likes of Dwight Yoakam, Heart and America, and now you can see him live in Sioux City at 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Vanguard Arts, 416 Pierce St.
4. Gamer heaven
Attention all game lovers! The Tri-Con is back! Make sure to dress as your favorite gaming characters for four days filled with Dungeons & Dragons, board games, historical games, play-to-win games, video games...you name it. There will also be a kid’s corner, an Artemis spaceship simulator, vendors and artists. The convention will take place all day from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Delta Hotel & Conference Center, 510 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska.
5. Party on, Wayne!
Do you love to sing karaoke? We do! Wayne’s World Karaoke at Sharkey’s in South Sioux is the perfect place to belt out your favorite tunes. If you sound great, awesome. If you sound terrible, we won’t judge. Come down, have a few adult beverages and sing to your heart’s content. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at Sharkey’s, 103 E. Eighth St., South Sioux City, Nebraska.
6. Heavy, man! Two days in a row!
Local rapper TJ F1gh (Fredricksen) hosts a night of music at the Marque featuring himself, Steddy P, Van Ghost, REV, Warren Peece, The 402, Jay the Kid, Alex Tudehope and DJ Tony Smoker. The party goes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the Marquee, 1225 4th Street. Tickets are $5.
Kirra, a hard-rocking band from Oklahoma will be hitting the stage at The Marquee before the massively metal takeover by Bobaflex, a band with origins in West Virginia. Be ready to bang your heads and mosh ‘til your hearts turn black at this intense rock show. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.