See the Turtles!
They may not be teenage, mutant or ninjas, but get “Happy Together” when the Turtles headline the “Happy Together Tour.” Other acts will include The Association, Chuck Negron (former member of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Mark Lindsay (former singer of Paul Revere and the Raiders) and The Cowsills. The show goes from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 25th at WinnaVegas, 1500 330th St. in Sloan. Tickets range from $45 to $65. Enjoy the nostalgia and maybe even wear some flowers in your hair.
Being in Beirut
Morningside College’s theater department will be showcasing its talent this weekend with its production of “Two Rooms,” a show about a man who has been captured and held hostage in Beirut and his wife who is desperately trying to find him. Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 to 25 and 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Helen Levitt Art Gallery located within the MacCollin Building at Morningside College, 1501 Morningside Ave.
Become a Barlympic champion
Enjoy competitive or casual bar games as Downtown Partners presents The Bar Olympics Block Party. Register your teams of two to five players and play games such as cornhole, life-size trash pong, ladder golf, knock-out and more. Also enjoy art displays, show cars, food and, of course, booze. The Bar Olympics will go from 1 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 25 with events on Fourth, Water and Pearl streets.
Last call yoga
Everybody is welcome to attend Yoga in the Park, no matter if you are a beginner or an expert. Align your chakras and enjoy the last Yoga in the Park of the season from 9 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the Sergeant Floyd Welcome Center, 1000 Larson Park Road. It’s free to attend, but BYOYM (bring your own yoga mat).
Good, good, good, good Vibe Rations
Join Vibe Rations as they team up with Brioux City Brewery for the first Briouxfest. Come early for yoga, stay late for music. Serving as Vibe Ration’s album release party, Brioux City will debut their blood-orange “Vibe PA.” Ten bands are slated to perform and there will be beer tastings, local artists and food trucks on site. Pre-sale tickets are $8 and $10 the day of the fest. The festival goes from noon Aug. 25 to 1 a.m. Aug. 26 at Marty’s Tap, 1306 Court St.
Stand-up with strangers
Join Ryan de la Garza, Britton Hacke and friends for a night of improvisational comedy and gut laughs. This popular show utilizes webcams to interact with total strangers over the internet. Each show is unique, so you will never see the same show twice. You must be 21+ or 18 with an older relative. The show is free, but there is a suggested $2 donation for veterans. This will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the VFW Post 1973, 2126 Court St.