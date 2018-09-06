1. An enjoyable Atkins
Enjoy Atkins without needing to cut the carbs. That’s right; we are not talking about the fad diet! Rodney Atkins will be soulfully strumming his guitar and singing at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Anthem stage at 8 p.m. Sept. 7.
2. A poker run with heart
Cruise along the scenic Loess Hills in any form of motorized ground transportation you choose in this 100-mile journey. Starting at Camp High Hopes and finishing at the Ickey Nickel, this poker run benefits High Hopes campers with disabilities. There will be a raffle for a 1996 Harley Davidson Road Kind model FLHRI with 18,000 miles. For more information, visit www.camphighhopes.com.
3. All aboard!
Get off your caboose and check out The New Stage Players production of “The Orphan Train.” This story about seven orphans trying to find a place to call home will be taking place at the Sioux City Railroad Museum, a perfect backdrop for the play. There will be shows at 5 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 9 at 3400 Sioux River Road.
4. Little Hollywood
Come one, come all and see all of the contributions from around the world at this year’s Sioux City International Film Festival. This year’s special guests are John Behring, director of more than 100 episodes of television including “Gotham,” “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “One Tree Hill” (among many others), and Ron Clements, creator of Disney’s “The Great Mouse Detective,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin” and “Moana” (also among many others). The festival will run Sept. 12-16 at Stoney Creek Conference Center and The Orpheum Theatre. See www.siouxcityfilmfest.org for more details.
5. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure
Ok, trash is too strong a word, but come down and browse a multitude of items some people have no use for anymore. You may walk away with your new favorite belonging! Secondhand Finds and Furnishings will be hosting its annual Second Saturday Outdoor Swap Meet. Browse items in the store and outside, where vendors will set up shop. There will also be food available for purchase. This event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 at 4400 S. York St.
6. Music Trivia at The Marquee
Mitch Martin is getting ready to stump you with his vast knowledge of music. Bring some friends down to trivia night for a better chance of winning cash prizes and bragging rights. Trivia night is free to enter and starts at 7:30 p.m on Sept. 6. 1225 4th. St.