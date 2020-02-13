You are the owner of this article.
Taking do or dye attitude, Hairball isn't teasing with a night of shear madness
Taking do or dye attitude, Hairball isn't teasing with a night of shear madness

Doing a phone interview while waiting in line at a suburban Minneapolis Home Depot, Michael Schneider probably doesn't elicit very many stares.

But give the man some leather pants, a pair of platform boots and a shred-ready ax, then, he is ready to rock your world.

"I have the best job in the world," Schneider, guitarist for the arena rock tribute band Hairball, explained. "I get to live out my childhood dream every time I go on stage."

Billing itself as a "Rock & Roll experience you won't forget," Hairball combines lights, video screens, pyrotechnics as well as the music of Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith, all in one two-and-a-half hour show.

hairball guitatist low angle

Hairball guitarist Michael "Happy" Schneider said he's loved live music after seeing KISS perform when he was in the sixth grade.

In total, Hairball has curated a catalog of headbanging hits for the past 20 years. Schneider, who also goes by the nickname "Happy," has been tangled up in the touring troupe for more than 18 of those years. 

Hairball will be in concert at 8 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

"We aren't your typical '80's Tribute' band," Schneider said. "Hairball is an event, an attitude and a way of life that will never go away."

hairball singer pointing

Here's looking at you, kid! Celebrating its 20th year, Hairball has traveled across the United States and around the world.

FLAMING YOUTH 

Indeed, Schneider has wanted to live the rock and roll lifestyle ever since he witnessed his first concert.

"You'll always remember your first time," he said. "My first concert was KISS and I saw them in 1978. I was in the sixth grade at the time. The entire stadium was on its feet during the entire show. It was the sound the excitement that drew me in."

Well, that and the music, of course.

"I had every 45 that Boston ever recorded and the Doobie Brothers and the Eagles," Schneider said. "I loved them all."

hairball trio

Hairball allows people to relive their youth, according to Michael Schneider, the tribute group's lead guitarist for the past 18 years.

POWER TO THE MUSIC

Schneider remembered the energy as a musician in his own bands as well as when he joined Hairball.

"There is nothing like seeing a rock band in a big arena setting," he explained. "You need to experience the booming sound, the special effects and the circus-like atmosphere in person."

LIVIN' ON THE EDGE

According to Schneider, everybody harbors a secret -- or not so secret -- to become a rock star.

"It doesn't matter if you're Alice Cooper or AC/DC, you wanna be in the spotlight," he said. "You wanna hear the screams."

hairball singer at mic

Hairball brings the music of Van Halen, KISS, Queen and Motley Crue together on the same stage at the Tyson Event Center, Friday night.

Plus with Hairball, audiences are hearing the cream of the crop during every show.

DON'T STOP ME KNOW

"At every Hairball show, you'll be hearing a smorgasbord of classics from 12 - 15 different bands," Schneider said. "We're sort of the buffet line of rock. If you're lucky, you may have seen Elvis or Led Zeppelin in concert while they were in their prime."

"With Hairball, you get to experience all of the music that you love all at the same time," he added. 

OK, whose music does Schneider love?

hairball leather pants

Rock gods and leather pants are a perfect match when it comes to Hairball, which combines 80s anthem rock, special effects and pyrotechnics. 

"Obviously, I love a lot of the old sounds and my tastes changes all the time," he admitted. "I may be listening to everybody from The Carpenters to Cheap Trick."

ANYWAY YOU WANT IT 

Certainly, Schneider draws inspiration from such seminal rockers as guitarists Pete Townshend, Brian May and Angus Young.

"When you hear guys like Townshend back in the day, there's an intensity and a fury like nothing else," he said. "It will always be cool."

This is what Schneider aims to bring to every Hairball concert.

hairball guitarist COVER

Ever want to be a guitar hero? Veteran Hairball guitarist Michael "Happy" Schneider has been the group's house shredder for the past 18 years.

"I consider our shows to be unsafe safe places," he mentioned with a laugh. "We are playing the music that turned us into rock fans in the first place."

SHOUT IT OUT LOUD

Nowadays, Schneider knows Hairball aficionados can come from all ages.

"We have everybody from children of the 80s to elementary school kids," he said. "You can go on YouTube and see live performances from practically every artist. It really is something when you're playing Led Zeppelin and notice an 8-year-old kid mouthing every word."

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Hairball hair fire at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City

According to Schneider, this is what keeps Hairball going, year after year.

"You know that expression: the book is better than the movie? Hairball brings our music that many have hear as records. We take that music to the next level," he said. "Stadium rock needs to be heard in a big setting."

Meeting with fans, Schneider said he's helping them relive a favorite part of their past.

"We get to perform the book of rock and roll while our audience can embrace their youth for just a while longer," he said.

And what about those kids who are hearing legendary tunes, live, for the first time?

That's how Schneider first experienced KISS more than 40 years ago.

"Rock and roll is exciting and crazy and it will never die," he said. "Welcome because this may be the first day of the rest of your lives."

Video of Hairball singer's hair catching fire at Sioux City show goes viral

Details

WHAT: Hairball: A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Tyson Event Center, 401 Gordon Drive 

Generation Z and the music of 1980s

There are four U.S Presidents on Mount Rushmore, four horsemen of the apocalypse and, according to Tanner Smith, four musical groups that every 80's era "metalhead" would need to know.

"They are Anthrax, Megadeath, Metallica and Slayer," the musician and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino stagehand explained. "If you're into 80's metal, those groups reflected the era."

Strangely enough, Smith, 23, wasn't even born in the 1980s.

"That was my mom's favorite era of music," he said. "It eventually became the favorite music of everyone I know."

So, why does Smith enjoy the music so much?

"It's therapeutic to me," he answered with a shrug.

Um, say what?

"I've read studies that said happy music make people sad and angry music make people happy," Smith explained. "Metal music, which can be angry and dark, actually relaxes me when I'm feeling stress."

Alrighty then. Smith will probably get along fine with Bronson Wilson, a musician and a Sioux City Conservatory of Music teacher who likes 80's "hairbands" but loves death metal bands like GWAR.

"Personally, I prefer truly dark music," Wilson, 25, said. "Although I like all kinds of music."

Smith thinks groups like Metallica remain popular because they represent a distinct time and place.

"Growing up listening to Metallica meant you were rebelling a bit," he said. "They were dramatic and so were you."

Wilson takes a more historic perspective. 

"80's 'hairbands' came at the right time," he explained. "Most rock music had its roots in the blues while 80's metal bands were more jazzy."

Wait, jazz? More like experimental jazz, right?

"They got to play loud, play fast and weren't interested in pretty music," Wilson said. "A lot of music students start out in heavy metal because the sound is easier to emulate."

Which isn't to say it is simplistic, of course.

No, 80's metal music is timeless," Wilson said. "There was metal before the 80's and after the 80's. But those bands that hit during the decade created their own, distinct sound."

This is perhaps why arena tribute bands like Hairball remain popular.

"The music didn't pretend to be anything it wasn't," Smith said. "80's hairband music was supposed to be loud, in your face and fun. That never goes out of style." 

     

