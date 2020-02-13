Taking do or dye attitude, Hairball isn't teasing with a night of shear madness

"It doesn't matter if you're Alice Cooper or AC/DC, you wanna be in the spotlight," he said. "You wanna hear the screams."

Plus with Hairball, audiences are hearing the cream of the crop during every show.

DON'T STOP ME KNOW

"At every Hairball show, you'll be hearing a smorgasbord of classics from 12 - 15 different bands," Schneider said. "We're sort of the buffet line of rock. If you're lucky, you may have seen Elvis or Led Zeppelin in concert while they were in their prime."

"With Hairball, you get to experience all of the music that you love all at the same time," he added.

OK, whose music does Schneider love?

"Obviously, I love a lot of the old sounds and my tastes changes all the time," he admitted. "I may be listening to everybody from The Carpenters to Cheap Trick."

ANYWAY YOU WANT IT

Certainly, Schneider draws inspiration from such seminal rockers as guitarists Pete Townshend, Brian May and Angus Young.

"When you hear guys like Townshend back in the day, there's an intensity and a fury like nothing else," he said. "It will always be cool."