So, what does professional golfer Phil Mickelson have over amateur putt-putt golfer Phil Claeys?

That is, besides Mickelson’s two PGA Championships wins, three Masters titles and a crap-ton of endorsements, of course.

Well, we’ve never seen Mickelson swinging a golf club in one hand while balancing a beer glass in the other.

However, this level of athletic dexterity has been exhibited by Claeys during the past 12 Barstool Open Mini Golf Pub Crawls.

Or have there been 13 past Barstool Opens?

“Nobody knows if this is the 13th or 14th Barstool Open,” Claeys noted. “Who keeps track of those kinds of things when you’re having so much fun?”

The only thing to know, according to event founder Claeys, is that the Barstool Open is an 18-hole/18-bar mini golf crawl, which will start with a noon tee-off time on May 6 while serving as the opening act for a series of River-Cade activities occurring throughout the summer and fall.

Barstool Open, which is open to teams of four, is a fundraiser for a host of River-Cade-related activities.

River-Cade – a five-day salute to Sioux City’s Missouri River heritage occurring in late July – is celebrating its 60th birthday.

Its younger sibling – The Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance festival, which is held the first weekend in October – is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

This year, Claeys is also introducing an all-new Bluegill & Bluegrass Music Festival, from 4 to 10:30 p.m. June 3 by the riverfront at the Anderson Dance Pavilion.

“We’ll have plenty of music, food trucks, a beer garden, a boat parade and fireworks as River-Cade officially returns to its Missouri River roots,” he explained.

Alright, we’re getting ahead of ourselves, which is a common occurrence with Claeys.

Let’s circle back to Barstool Open, OK?

“You see, mini golf was a throwback to my younger days,” Claeys said. “It was a no-pressure sport that was simply an excuse to have fun with your friends and have a beer or two.”

Yes, a bit of day-drinking. We like it so far.

“But we wanted to expand it by inviting 18 downtown bars and restaurants to create elaborate putt-putt courses, complete with obstacles, for the afternoon,” Claeys continued.

Some mini golf mind games. So far, so good.

“Plus we hand out prizes for the best costumed teams,” Claeys said. “Sometimes, the costuming can be quite elaborate and, sometimes, they may be right on the edge of decency.”

A chance to be a fashion victim for the chance of taking home a prize? Yeah, that’s a win/win.

While miniature golf (or mini-putt, goofy golf, crazy gold or putt-putt golf) is a throwback to Claeys’ youth, it actually dates back more than 100 years.

Legend has it that the first standardized miniature golf course was the Thisyle Dew (This’ll Fo) in Pinehurst, North Carolina, around 1916.

By the late 1920s, there were thousands of courses throughout the United States. Sadly, nearly all of them fell victim to the Great Depression. By the latter half of the 1930s, most of the mini golf gouses were demolished due to economic hardship.

Alas, it was hard to keep a good sport down.

As men and women returned to raise families after World War II, they began to seek ways in which to have family friendly fun with a generation of baby boomers.

As a consequence, American mini golf courses flourished in the 1950s and 1960s. Before anyone knew it, the sport went international.

It has spawned an International Minigolf Sports Federation as well as a day dedicated to the game.

Mark your calendar, because May 13 – or the second Saturday in May – is National Miniature Golf Day.

Exactly one week earlier is the Barstool Open, though Claeys said it is merely coincidental.

“It always drives me crazy when people say there’s nothing fun to do in Sioux City,” he said. “Barstool Open is an absolute blast where you meet up with old friends and meet many new friends.”

More important, it gets everyone out of the house for a while.

“I don’t know about you but we had one long winter,” Claeys said. “I’m ready for warmer weather.”

And the Barstool Open certainly is an event that will bring people downtown, right?

“You know what? I prefer the term ‘happening’ over ’event,’” Claeys said. “An event sound too formal, while happening has a fun, almost 1960s-ish feel to it.”

Indeed, the Barstool Open is a happening where the proceeds will be going toward a good cause – the Port of Sioux City River-Cade and the Kingdom of Riverssance.

While teams of four are preferred, don’t let that deter you. We’re certain any number of teams will invite an unattached golfer or two.

Don’t forget that the only thing you’ll need for the Barstool Open is a decent putting arm, a functioning liver and a willingness to have fun.

“That’s my guarantee,” Claeys said. “River-Cade is all about having fun and we’ll have plenty of that at the Barstool Open.”